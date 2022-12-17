Ulster produce stirring second half comeback to steal two points but Stade Rochelais still triumph in Dublin

At the end of this most bizarre week, there was still a game to be played.

Ultimately a contest that should have been in Ravenhill, at one point seemed set for the RDS, and finally was staged in a virtually empty Aviva Stadium matched the odd build-up. A strange game for this strangest of settings.

At 29-0 down at half-time, the notional hosts' harrowing fortnight looked to somehow be getting even worse. Forty minutes later, having 'won' the second-half against the European champions 29-7, Ulster were still alive in Europe.

Four tries, as well as the losing bonus-point, ensured a two-point haul from the fixture that once looked like another write-off. While Ulster are, at this stage of their development, beyond the notion of plucky defeats, under the circumstances it felt something to cling to.

From the second-half collapse in the RDS a fortnight back, a first European 'nilling' at the hands of Sale last week, and the loss of home advantage for the biggest game of their season, it had been some time since there was even a qualified positive to take.

The first 40 minutes appeared only to be more of the same.

There were just four minutes on the clock when La Rochelle took the lead, an Ulster offside punished by a successful penalty from Antoine Hastoy.

Seeing plenty more ball than they did a week prior against Sale, Ulster still struggled to make headway against a rigid La Rochelle defence.

As the quarter-hour mark neared, Duane Vermeulen was pinged in the maul and Hastoy doubled his side's lead with another penalty.

With La Rochelle's physicality starting to come to the fore, and their bigger runners starting to make ground after contact, Ulster's attempts to up their line-speed were bringing more offside penalties, Hastoy's third of the day coming after strong carries from Jonathan Danty and Uini Atonio.

In this most disrupted of week's, Ulster's plans were thrown into further disarray when Billy Burns was removed for an HIA after 20 minutes. Without a recognised ten on the bench, Nathan Doak came into out-half.

A huge miscommunication at the line-out saw attack turned into defence, the passage seeing captain Iain Henderson sin-binned for killing the ball, and allowing La Rochelle to extend their lead to 12 points from the tee.

At that stage, Ulster felt like they had a mountain to climb. Ten minutes before half-time, it was Everest.

With Ulster still defending a man short, and the penalty count again firmly against them, a poke through from Hastoy bounced in behind Mike Lowry and, with Dillyn Leyds lurking, it was full-back Brice Dulin who applied the finishing touch.

Now really under the pump, Ulster were soon back on their own line, a knock-on in the tackle from Marty Moore giving La Rochelle a scrum five metres out. With seven forwards, the set-piece just about held firm but a huge turnover from Vermeulen prevented further damage.

It was only a temporary balm. Hastoy's penalty, try and conversion in the final two minutes of the half made it 29-0 at the turn, with the French number ten having accounted for 24 of his side's points.

While naturally there was context to be applied, a cumulative score of 96-7 across Ulster's last 180 minutes of rugby made for incredibly stark reading. To take anything from this one at that point felt long odds.

But three minutes after the restart, Ulster had their first points in this season's competition, skipper Henderson barging over from close range after good work from the lively Tom Stewart to keep La Rochelle pinned back in their own territory.

But even when Ulster did right, they ended up in the wrong. A line-out steal by Alan O'Connor five metres from his own posts could not be gathered by a team-mate, instead relieved hooker Pierre Bourgarit gathering his own errant throw for the easiest try he'll ever score.

With a quarter to go, and La Rochelle's discipline now letting them down, John Cooney wriggled over at the end of a passage that saw Danty sent to the bin.

Against 14 men, Ulster would score again only moments later. It is unlikely much time has been spent in training practicing Stuart McCloskey threading through cross-field kicks for a lurking Vermeulen on the wing but, then, this was no normal game either.

What not so long ago looked like a case of damage limitation had become an unlikely chase for the consolation of bonus-points. The four-score variety would be brought up with a mauled score from Tom Stewart with five minutes left.

With two minutes remaining, a penalty well inside the Ulster half for a dangerous tackle of replacement prop Gareth Milasinovich allowed for a monstrous nudge to touch by Doak. With La Rochelle infringing at the maul, Cooney was given the chance to ensure two points from a fixture that once looked like an unmitigated disaster. In a pressure situation, the scrum-half made no mistake.

In this odd format, the two points ensure Ulster remain in the hunt for the knockouts. There will be many questions still to come in the messy aftermath of this one. The second-half, however, answered a few about Ulster's character.

