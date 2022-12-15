Ulster prop Andy Warwick to miss next two fixtures for dangerous tackle

Rugby

Ulster prop Andy Warwick has been suspended for three weeks for a dangerous tackle on Sale’s Manu Tuilagi in Sunday’s Heineken Champions Cup defeat to Sale Sharks, however he will only miss two games if he completes a ‘coaching intervention’ course.

An independent Disciplinary Hearing concluded that the 33rd minute challenge contravention of Law 9.13.

In a statement, the EPRC said: “The committee upheld the citing complaint, finding that in executing the tackle in a dangerous manner, Warwick had made contact with Tuilagi’s head. It then determined that the offending was at the mid-range of World Rugby’s sanctions and six weeks was selected as the appropriate entry point.

“As the player has a good disciplinary record, and as he admitted that he had committed an act of foul play, it was decided to grant him the full 50% mitigation and the committee therefore reduced the sanction by three weeks before imposing a three-week suspension.

“Warwick is free to play on Monday, 2 January 2023, however, if he applies for and successfully completes a World Rugby Coaching Intervention, he will be free to play on Monday, 26 December 2022.”

The ban will rule Warwick out of this weekend’s clash with La Rochelle and the trip to Connacht on Friday December 23. If he completes the intervention course he will be available for the New Year’s Day clash with Munster.