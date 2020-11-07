Ulster prop Moore is delighted to have found his stride having been entrusted with more game time

Ulster ace reaping fitness benefits of putting in hard yards

As Marty Moore puts it, there wasn't a happier man in all of Newport when Mike Lowry scrambled over for Ulster's only score in their 11-7 win over Cardiff last Monday night. More than 15 minutes of solid scrums will do that to a prop.

Usually unable to sleep too well after an evening game, the 10-times-capped tight-head is in the habit of watching a contest back whenever he returns home, even if, as was the case when returning from Wales this week, it's after midnight when he finally gets through the door.

He admits this one wasn't particularly easy viewing, dominated as it was by the 19 scrums on the Ulster feed when their previous three games combined featured just 24.

"Watching it back, I struggled to really get too much enjoyment out of it," he laughed. "It wasn't pretty.

"I'll usually put it on the TV straight away and try to get the personal review out of the way before the team one.

"I'd usually be thinking about (the game) anyway. So if you're going to get back at 12am or 1am, and you're pretty wired after a game, you're not going to sleep too well. A lot of guys are the same.

"It's just to clear a few things up in the head while it's fresh, then you're not tossing and turning in bed too much that night guessing what you did or didn't do."

Such was the length of his stint on Monday that the 29-year-old was surely nearing the land of nod by the time his personal part in the game was over.

With Tom O'Toole still a part of the rehab group thanks to the calf injury he sustained on the eve of the Champions Cup quarter-final defeat to Toulouse, Moore has had to shoulder plenty of responsibility of late.

While over on the other side of the front-row Eric O'Sullivan and Jack McGrath can split starts, Moore has been entrusted with the No.3 jersey for all four PRO14 games so far.

None of Dan McFarland's forwards have racked up as many minutes as his 260 through the start of this campaign and, indeed, only Stewart Moore and John Cooney in the entire squad have featured more. A player who often looks better the more he plays, Moore admits fitness was an issue when coming back from the long lockdown lay-off but the volume of work of late has him back looking more like the man who has filled such a vital role at Kingspan Stadium since arriving from Wasps in 2018.

"It's no secret that I struggled with fitness when I came back after the lockdown period," he said.

"A goal that I had for myself, but one that helps the squad as well, was to get back to putting in those 70-minute performances.

"Speaking with the coaches, I'm on a bit of a plan to get myself to where I can have that longevity in games and that's where my focus is at the moment. It's something I'm still chipping away at.

"Everyone has some area that they need to put that extra work into, whether it's speed, handling, whatever, and that's my area that I just have to keep focusing on.

"I'm quite happy the last few weeks to have been able to go long enough in that three jersey and hopefully it continues."

Even if he's hoping this Monday's game against Glasgow Warriors will offer slightly more entertainment value in viewing the second time round.