Ulster recall big guns for sold-out European clash with Leinster in Dublin

Ulster have brought back their big guns for Saturday's Heineken Champions Cup last-16 clash with Leinster with Ireland's Stuart McCloskey, Rob Herring and Tom O'Toole all back for the Aviva Stadium tie.

The trio all sat out last week's win over the Vodacom Bulls following their Grand Slam exploits during the Six Nations but will start as three of five changes for Ulster's biggest game of the season.

Also returning to the run-on team are Scotland prop Rory Sutherland and second row Alan O'Connor, who captains Dan McFarland's side from the engine room.

An unchanged back three sees the trio of Mike Lowry, Rob Baloucoune and Jacob Stockdale renew their partnership, with McCloskey forming a familiar centre pairing with James Hume.

Nathan Doak keeps his starting place at scrum-half, partnering Billy Burns to round out the back line, with Sutherland, Herring and O'Toole forming a completely new front row from that which faced the Bulls.

O'Connor is joined by another Ireland international, Kieran Treadwell, in the second row, with the back row unchanged as David McCann gets the nod alongside Nick Timoney and Duane Vermeulen.

Hooker Tom Stewart, who scored a hat-trick against the Bulls, has to settle for a place on the bench alongside Eric O'Sullivan, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Harry Sheridan and Marcus Rea in the forwards, with John Cooney, Stewart Moore and Ben Moxham the backs replacements.

Meanwhile, Leinster are able to call upon the previously thought to be unavailable Hugo Keenan as they name 15 Ireland internationals in their match day squad for Saturday's game.

The full-back was considered a doubt but will start at the Aviva Stadium, but Leo Cullen is without centre Garry Ringrose and number eight Caelan Doris, who are both injured, with Ross Molony preferred to Jason Jenkins in the second row.

ULSTER

(15-9) Mike Lowry; Rob Baloucoune, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale; Billy Burns, Nathan Doak; (1-8) Rory Sutherland, Rob Herring, Tom O'Toole; Alan O'Connor (captain), Kieran Treadwell; David McCann, Nick Timoney, Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements (16-23): Tom Stewart, Eric O'Sullivan, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Harry Sheridan, Marcus Rea, John Cooney, Stewart Moore, Ben Moxham.

LEINSTER

(15-9) Hugo Keenan; Jordan Larmour, Jimmy O'Brien, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Ross Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; (1-8) Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong; Ross Molony, James Ryan (captain); Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan.

Replacements (16-23): John McKee, Cian Healy, Michael Ala'alatoa, Jordan Jenkins, Scott Penny, Luke McGrath, Harry Byrne, Ciaran Frawley.

Referee: Luke Pearce (England)