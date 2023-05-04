Ulster recall Ireland centre Stuart McCloskey for URC Quarter-Final clash with rivals Connacht

Ulster have been boosted by the return of Ireland centre Stuart McCloskey for their United Rugby Championship Quarter-Final against Connacht at Ravenhill on Friday (7.35pm).

The centre, who missed their final regular season game against Edinburgh with a slight niggle, has recovered to take his place in the province’s midfield for their last-eight interprovincial tie.

McCloskey is one of just two changes to the team that defeated the Scottish side 28-14 last time out and earned home advantage in the Quarter-Final and a potential Semi-Final by finishing second in the League.

The other sees loosehead prop Rory Sutherland return to the starting line-up for the first time since their Heineken Champions Cup last-16 defeat to Leinster, the Scotland international restored to the run-on team after recovering from injury.

That means all three of Mike Lowry, James Hume and Rob Herring have also recovered after departing in the first half of that win over Edinburgh to take their places in the starting line-up in another boost for head coach Dan McFarland.

However, Andrew Warwick and Luke Marshall, both of whom came off hurt in the second half against Edinburgh, are not included, although in the latter’s case it is not clear whether he would have played anyway.

McCloskey resumes his partnership with Hume in a potent back line which sees Lowry link up with Rob Baloucoune and Jacob Stockdale in the back three and John Cooney and Billy Burns maintain their half-back partnership.

Sutherland, whose departure at the end of the season was confirmed this morning, is partnered in the front row by Ireland hooker Rob Herring and the also departing Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, with Alan O’Connor and Kieran Treadwell linking up in the second row.

Perhaps the most interesting call from McFarland and co. is the selection of David McCann at blindside flanker, the former Ireland Under-20s star replacing Marcus Rea who drops out of the 23 altogether.

Ireland openside flanker Nick Timoney and another departing player, Duane Vermeulen, round out the back row.

Hooker Tom Stewart, who was handed the URC’s top try scorer award earlier in the week after crossing the line 16 times during the regular season, has to make do with a place on the bench where he is joined by Eric O’Sullivan, Gareth Milasinovich, Sam Carter and Jordi Murphy.

In the backs, Nathan Doak, Stewart Moore and Craig Gilroy will all be hoping to make a difference if they’re called upon from the replacements.

Connacht have received a boost of their own with the returns of Bundee Aki and Mack Hansen for the clash and they join fellow Ireland internationals Finlay Bealham and Cian Prendergast in the starting line-up.

The pair missed their 29-27 loss in their final regular season game away to the Glasgow Warriors due to illness but have taken their place in the team, which features just four changes to that game at Scotstoun.

Hooker Dave Heffernan returns in the middle of the front row ahead of Dylan Tierney-Martin, while flanker Shamus Hurley-Langton is promoted over Oisin Dowling, with Josh Murphy shifting to the second row.

ULSTER

15. Mike Lowry; 14. Rob Baloucoune, 13. James Hume, 12. Stuart McCloskey, 11. Jacob Stockdale; 10. Billy Burns, 9. John Cooney; 1. Rory Sutherland, 2. Rob Herring, 3. Jeffery Toomaga-Allen; 4. Alan O’Connor (captain), 5. Kieran Treadwell; 6. David McCann, 7. Nick Timoney, 8. Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: 16. Tom Stewart, 17. Eric O’Sullivan, 18. Gareth Milasinovich, 19. Sam Carter, 20. Jordi Murphy, 21. Nathan Doak, 22. Stewart Moore, 23. Craig Gilroy.

CONNACHT

15. Tiernan O’Halloran; 14. John Porch, 13. Tom Farrell, 12. Bundee Aki, 11. Mack Hansen; 10. Jack Carty (captain), 9. Caolin Blade; 1. Denis Buckley, 2. Dave Heffernan, 3. Finlay Bealham; 4. Josh Murphy, 5. Niall Murray; 6. Shamus Hurley-Langton, 7. Conor Oliver, 8. Cian Prendergast.

Replacements: 16. Dylan Tierney-Martin, 17. Jordan Duggan, 18. Jack Aungier, 19. Oisin Dowling, 20. Jarrad Butler, 21. Kieran Marmion, 22. Tom Daly, 23. Byron Ralston.

Referee: Andrew Brace (Ireland)