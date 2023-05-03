Ulster relish extra edge in Quarter-Final duel with Connacht: Kieran Treadwell

Ulster lock Kieran Treadwell is expecting a “massive edge” when Connacht travel to Ravenhill in the last-eight of the URC on Friday night.

The northern province have already beaten Andy Friend’s side twice this season but the visitors have found real form in the second half of the campaign.

Having already played Leinster in knockout rugby this season, and met Munster at this stage of the campaign last year, derby games at crunch time are nothing new but Treadwell believes there will always be an added spice to such fixtures.

“There’s a massive edge,” he said. “It is an inter-provincial, you are playing your neighbours effectively.

“It is bragging rights and then you are playing against people that are fighting for that spot internationally so obviously you want to put your best foot forward and be that dominant force in Ireland in your province.

“There are different ways to look at it. You play against them quite a lot and you are familiar with them in the Ireland set-up and the individual players but, it sounds so clichéd and boring, it doesn’t matter who we are playing, we have got our game plan and we just have to do that to the best of our abilities.”

Connacht expect to have Bundee Aki and Mack Hansen back after illness ruled the Irish duo out of their concluding regular season fixture against Glasgow two weeks ago. Treadwell won a Grand Slam alongside the pair back in March and is aware of the boost they will provide to the westerners.

“They are both unbelievable players and there are a few more (internationals),” he said. “It is about nullifying them, playing our game, focusing on ourselves and making sure we are at the top of our game.

“They pose different threats. Bundee is quite an abrasive sort of runner and character who will feed on those sort of little wins that they will get. It is about us trying to limit those as much as we can and trying to celebrate the little wins that we have.”

Having finished second in the regular season standings, Ulster know they will be at home again in the last-four should they progress this weekend with Treadwell believing that trust was key to the side finishing strongly after such struggles in the middle of the campaign.

Dan McFarland’s men have won seven of their last nine after a run of six losses from seven through December and January.

“Everyone in the group knows we have the players to do it but you are only as good as your last game and we are always trying to strive for that 100% performance,” he said. “You are never going to get that and you are always going to be striving for more, more, more.

“There was a little bit of soul searching when we had that difficult time but we are through that now and we are actually playing some very good rugby so we just need to build on that.

“It was trusting the process. It was a tough time, we all knew that, but we all had belief within the group that we were just not going to be on this downward turn. We knew we could turn this around.

“It is actually that belief that we have in the group. I know a lot of people in a lot of teams within any sport will say, ‘We have the belief’.

“But it is actually that inner belief we have in each other that we will all do our jobs to the best of our ability.”

• Tickets are still available for Ulster versus Connacht in the URC Quarter-Final this Friday in Belfast, kick-off 7.35pm. Visit ulster.rugby/urcquarterfinal