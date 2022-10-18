Ulster relishing challenge of Sharks’ Springbok stars as province aim to complete rare South African URC double, claims Jonny Bell

After last weekend’s victory over the Emirates Lions – their first in South Africa in the United Rugby Championship – Ulster are in the rare position of going for a southern hemisphere double in Durban on Saturday.

The Cell C Sharks are the opposition at Hollywoodbets Kings Park Stadium for the second game of Ulster’s mini-tour in South Africa, with the province lining up a shot at becoming the first northern hemisphere team to win back-to-back games on tour.

Usually the travel and the alien conditions don’t help, particularly last weekend in Johannesburg when Dan McFarland’s side braved 30-degree heat and breath-sapping altitude to pick up a 39-37 bonus-point victory over the Lions.

The buzz word that emanated from Ulster’s midweek media briefing was momentum as they look to back up that victory with another, however they will come up against a side that boasts seven players named in the Springboks squad for the upcoming Autumn Internationals.

“It's momentum, isn't it? When you come away to South Africa you know it's going to be one hell of a challenge,” says defence coach Jonny Bell.

"To get a first win is massively confidence boosting. But you know it's a real, real challenge to do the double in South Africa, I don't think it's been done in the URC and that's because you're facing quality opposition that are probably stronger than they have been in years before.

"The Sharks are coming with a side that are littered with Springboks that are full confidence. They put a good Glasgow side away at the end of the game and that tends to be what happens over here a bit, you try to stay in the game and all of a sudden they score very quickly because they have dangerous athletes, and you take into account some of the conditions they're more used to.

"That's the beauty about it, isn't it? You're challenging yourself against the best and you're coming out of your comfort zone. That's what's fantastic about the URC at the minute – it's my first experience coming away to South Africa, and if you'd asked me all those years ago if Ulster would be playing the Sharks in Durban I would have gone 'what are you talking about?!'

"This is brilliant. This is what we want and the players love playing against the best players around the world.”

The Sharks can call upon players such as Thomas du Toit, Eben Etzebeth and Jaden Hendrikse, all of whom started against Glasgow Warriors last week, but their real impact was off the bench.

The performances of the likes of Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche, Siya Kolisi and Makazole Mapimpi led to the Durban-based outfit racking up a 40-17 win over the Scots, with three of their six tries scored in the final quarter of the game.

While the four players who were on the bench are likely to start this weekend, Bell conceded that the depth the Sharks possess is something they will have to be keenly aware of at Kings Park Stadium.

“It's a challenge because you're playing against the best players in South Africa and some of the best players in the world,” he warned.

"It's a case of us making sure we get our own game right, and if we get our own game right we can get ourselves in the right position. We've got to be accurate and we've got to be defensively good because if you're loose against the Sharks, they have threats all over the park. And then we've got to make sure set-piece-wise we've got to be strong because they've got a strong group of forwards that will challenge us.

"But we love challenges. We've played the Sharks over the last couple years and there's a tremendous amount of respect for the quality in that side. It's a great challenge for us and we're well up for it.”

Tighthead prop Gareth Milasinovich will play no part in Saturday’s game as he is undergoing the return to play protocols after sustaining a concussion against the Lions a week ago, however there could be better news on the horizon.

After missing the first five games of the campaign due to a groin injury sustained on international duty with Ireland, centre James Hume could be in line for a return against the Sharks.

"We've got a good squad to pick from at the minute, we're just waiting on a couple of players to come back, and some situations like is James Hume going to be available this weekend?” added Bell.

"At the minute, things are looking good.”