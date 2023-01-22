Ulster relishing the prospect of Leinster match-up in Champions Cup last-16, claims head coach Dan McFarland

Ulster boss Dan McFarland is already relishing the prospect of facing Leinster in the Champions Cup knock-outs after his side ended their losing run to advance to the last-16.

The 22-11 victory over Sale at Ravenhill ended a streak of three losses on the spin, ensuring safe passage through the pools for a fourth time in five seasons.

Few would have predicted that when the northern province were beaten 39-0 by this same Sale side in their opening game but Saturday's victory, coupled with three bonus-points taken from two defeats to La Rochelle, was enough to see them through.

The only way Ulster can advance as better than eighth seeds is if London Irish beat Montpellier by more than 27 points in France on Sunday, meaning it is all but certain that they will meet unbeaten Leinster in the last-16 come the first weekend of April.

While Leo Cullen's men have already beaten Ulster twice this year, McFarland is excited by the prospect.

"I quite fancy Leinster, challenge yourself against the best," he said.

"We'll definitely look forward to it with enthusiasm, purely on the fact that we get to play the best team in Europe in a play-off game. We're always looking for opportunities.

"There's nothing on paper that says we should win that game and we'll take that. We'll go in, not with nothing to lose but everything to gain. We'll put that on the backburner, it's still a while away."

Leading 8-6 at half-time, Ulster were dominant in the second-half with their forward pack leading the charge.

After winger Rob Lyttle had scored the sole try of the first-half, the victory was secured thanks to close range finishes from Rob Herring and Duane Vermeulen after the turn.

Having led during the final minutes of their three most recent losses, McFarland was especially pleased to see his side maintain control right through to the finish.

"It's been so frustrating," he said. "If a rugby match was 78 minutes long we'd now have won four games in a row. That was concerning.

"It was great to keep piling on the pressure."

After a damaging run of six losses in seven, McFarland was thrilled to give the home crowd something to cheer about in what was their first win, and just second game, at home since late November.

"We came out and we wanted to put on a performance at home, in front of our fans, in our house, and I thought the crowd was electric tonight, the atmosphere was brilliant," he said.

"I think a chunk of that was to do with how we played. I thought we were excellent on both sides of the ball, it wasn't perfect obviously but Sale are a really good team, they don't let many tries in.

"I thought across the board we had some fantastic performances."