Ulster return to action with comfortable bonus point win over Zebre Parma in front of sold-out Ravenhill

Ulster 36 Zebre Parma 15

Tom Stewart goes over for Ulster's opening try against Zebre Parma at Ravenhill (Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

In what was their first game at Ravenhill since early October, Ulster comfortably won for the sixth time in seven attempts this season against Zebre Parma.

A cut-priced deal on tickets ensured the first sell-out signs of the season went up in BT6 and the full house were treated to six scores on a night when Dan McFarland’s men had their try-bonus point in the bag before the half-time break.

After three weeks without a game, there were certainly signs of rust throughout on the night skipper Iain Henderson made his seasonal bow as a second-half replacement, and discipline will certainly be an area that is worked upon in the week before they head south to face league leaders Leinster in the RDS.

A quarter of the game would see the hosts play with 14 men as both Sam Carter and Nathan Doak were shown yellow cards but they would hold Zebre at arm’s length even during the Italian side’s periods in the ascendancy.

And with the maul again a potent weapon – the set piece provided three scores, two of them from Player of the Match Tom Stewart – Ulster’s fifth bonus-point win of the campaign always appeared on the cards.

Indeed, it was how they would open the scoring after only three minutes. Zebre were penalised twice in the early going and on both occasions sent the ball to the corner.

While Zebre took both subsequent mauls to the deck, Tom Stewart would break down the blindside when on the second advantage and his third try in three starts this season gave Ulster their first try.

They’d have to wait only three minutes for their second and when it came it was an effort that owed plenty to the handling skills of their props. After one neat sidestep from Callum Reid, Marty Moore’s offload opened Zebre up and with the Italians still scrambling back Nathan Doak popped the ball up for the charging Matty Rea to canter over. Ten minutes played and a 12-0 Ulster lead.

Zebre would get on the board via a penalty when Stewart was caught on the wrong side but, in a period where Ulster’s discipline was not where it needed to be, the visitor’s next opportunity went begging when Sam Carter got up to steal a line-out in his own ‘22’.

Indeed, in a game they seemed set to have all their own way in the opening exchanges, Ulster’s penalty count kept putting them under pressure with only Zebre’s failure to get their catch-and-drive going saving further damage.

Just before the half hour mark, referee AJ Jacobs would lose patience when Sam Carter didn’t get out of Geronimo Prisciantelli’s way after the Zebre ten took a quick tap-and-go after an Ulster offside.

The Italians were quick to make the most of their man advantage with Lorenzo Pani getting to the outside of Jacob Stockdale before selling Stewart Moore the dummy to score. But the 14 men were next on the board, the forwards doing well in the tight exchanges before Callum Reid burrowed over the whitewash.

As Carter returned, Ulster won the sin-bin period 7-5 and with the former Wallaby back on the field, they’d wrap up the try-bonus with the clock in the red before half-time.

Patient build-up advanced the ball and, with the front-row again prominent in the carry, Stewart Moore was the beneficiary when Ulster worked things out wide.

Having been shown only one yellow card in their opening six games, Ulster were shown a second of the game when, two minutes after the restart Nathan Doak was sin-binned for lifting Simone Gesi above the horizontal.

With Stewart Moore having to spend the next ten minutes filling in at nine, Ulster again survived the period played a man down and, just as Doak came back to the field, the hosts had their fifth. The lineout take was the first action of Iain Henderson’s season with Stewart scoring his second from the maul after the skipper transferred the ball back.

Stewart’s replacement John Andrew was the next in on the act, the substitute hooker touching down after another maul although Zebre would snatch the final score of the game through replacement Erich Cronjé.

Follow all the action on our LIVE blog below!