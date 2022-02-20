Ulster return to top of URC standings as they master Storm Eunice in Newport to edge out Dragons

Ulster's Stewart Moore runs in the province's second try against Dragons at the Principality Stadium (INPHO/Ryan Hiscott)

Ulster moved back to the top of the United Rugby Championship with a 12-0 win over Dragons at Rodney Parade played in the last remnants of Storm Eunice.

Playing into the worst of the conditions in the first-half, Dan McFarland's men took a 5-0 lead into the break with the game's first points coming as late as the 39th minute.

With a howling wind to account for, the visitors had the best of the chances of the opening 40. A five metre scum after Dragons made a mess of a bouncing ball in the backfield looked set to bring a try but Ulster lost the ball in contact as they hammered the line while Nathan Doak was later held up over the line after John Andrew had made the break.

A game that was entertaining in its own way given the absurd conditions, the first try came from a brilliant James Hume sprint through the midfield. With Doak in support, and winger Rob Lyttle there to provide the required clear-out, the move was finished by Marcus Rea at close quarters.

Five minutes after the restart, Ulster got their second of the game. Hooker John Andrew was the man to touch down at the base of the maul, no doubt thinking he'd earned his score after nailing three preceding line-out throws in the wind.

Nathan Doak's conversion kept a low trajectory to bisect the posts.

Sam Davies had a chance to get Dragons on the board but his close-range penalty was pushed to the left of the posts and the hosts never looked likely to be able to catch up to their Irish visitors.

And they'd finish the game with 14 men after Mesake Doge was sin-binned in the 74th minute for a high hit on Ulster replacement Stewart Moore.

After a down week, Ulster will next be in action against Cardiff Blues back at Kingspan Stadium on March 4.

