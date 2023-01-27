Ulster romp to victory over understrength Stormers to close gap to second place in URC table

In finishing a block of fixtures that placed such strain throughout, Ulster enjoyed what amounts to a stress-free evening against the Stormers in Ravenhill.

The pair of games between these two sides produced some of the most dramatic, and indeed heart-breaking, moments of the northern province’s campaign last time around but this was perhaps as one-sided a victory as they’ve enjoyed all season.

With the reigning champions having elected to leave a swathe of front-liners back in South Africa after multiple cross-hemisphere journeys in recent weeks, a seemingly somewhat thrown together side were bereft of cohesion all night.

To their credit, coming off a big European win over Sale but still having lost three of their last four in the league, Ulster professionally stuck to the task at hand, seeing off the side that beat them last season’s semi-finals with minimal fuss.

Having fallen to fourth in the URC having not won in the competition since December 23, Ulster had the win sewn up by half-time as they raced into a 21-0 lead and secured the full haul of points just six minutes after the turn when player of the match Jeff Toomaga-Allen went over.

Essentially from start to almost finish, it was one-way traffic.

With only three minutes on the clock, Ulster had their first opportunity but could not take advantage. Stormers hooker JJ Kotze had already been stretchered off as the hosts prepared for their first maul of the night, the promising position created through a clever kick over the top by Nathan Doak and energetic kick-chase from Rob Lyttle.

While referee Mike Adamson chalked off the subsequent score by Nathan Doak for a knock on in the maul, Ulster had another opportunity having been playing with penalty advantage.

They’d get over the whitewash again, this time through Stewart, but again the score was ruled out, this time for crossing.

At various points of a run that saw them drop three of their last four in the league, Dan McFarland had called for greater accuracy in the opponent’s red-zone but, despite the inauspicious start in this regard, the northern province scored on their next visit.

Stewart Moore made the initial break and, while taken down by the last defender, Ulster recycled quickly. Big carries from Alan O’Connor and Harry Sheridan followed before Doak sniped round the corner for the opening try.

Just after the quarter mark, Ulster were in again and it was a significant score for Ben Moxham, the youngster’s first for the senior side in what was his 25th appearance.

The Stormers' woes were further compounded when both Jean-Luc du Plessis and Evan Roos limped from the game while Doak lined up the successful conversion, representing their second and third injuries of the half.

A first visit to the opposing ‘22’ for the reigning champions would not haul them back into the game, Ulster’s defence holding firm even after a penalty concession with Moxham eventually forcing the turnover when the Stormers tried to go wide. And Dan McFarland’s men would finish the job when, after a clearing kick gave Stormers a line-out in their half, Duane Vermeulen forced the penalty for holding on.

That period of resistance would loom large before the break when Ulster had their third, essentially killing the game as a contest before the break.

Working off a five metre tap-and-go, the forwards hammered at the line with Nick Timoney the man credited with the score. After a delay for the TMO to confirm the score which, on replay, appeared hard to find the grounding, Doak kicked a conversion that brought the 53-minute first-half to an end with Ulster 21-0 to the good.

The Stormers began the second-half with a yellow card for Ben-Jason Dixon’s high tackle on Mike Lowry, although Ulster would not take full advantage of their opponent’s ill-discipline owing to an over-throw at the line-out.

They’d not have to wait long for their important fourth score, however. There were only six minutes gone after the restart when James Hume broke the line and found the charging Jeff Toomaga-Allen on his shoulder.

The prop celebrated his first Ulster try a little too early, having to pull the ball back as he realised Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu was closing in, but still finished despite the tackle of the opposing centre.

That, though, would be the only score Ulster would manage before Dixon returned to bring the Stormers numerical parity.

With the game once again at 15 on 15, it remained one-way traffic with the benches emptying doing little to halt Ulster’s momentum. With 25 minutes to go, they would have their fifth of the night.

This time it was Mike Lowry getting in on the act, the full-back crossing untouched after nice interplay from Moxham and Vermeulen. The Stormers would at least get on the board through Andre-Hugo Venter in the final moments but by that stage the game felt as if it had been over for an age.

The victory lifts Ulster into third ahead of a two-week break for the opening rounds of the Six Nations.

