Ulster Rugby announce four more new contracts as Kieran Treadwell leads second wave

Ulster Rugby have announced a second wave of contract renewals after the first four were confirmed on Monday.

Now Kieran Treadwell, John Andrew, Andy Warwick and Nathan Doak have all committed their immediate futures to the province, penning new deals that last until June 2023.

It follows similar contracts for Robert Baloucoune, Alan O'Connor, Luke Marshall and Aaron Sexton that were announced a day before.

Treadwell hit his 100 cap milestone on his next appearance for the province and, with his current deal running out this summer, was understandably one of Ulster's priorities to get tied down.

Kieran has really bought into the team culture since joining us in 2016," said coach Dan McFarland. "He brings a lot of athleticism, to both his set-piece and loose play, and is still a young player. I’m very pleased Kieran is going to be a part of our growth over the next two years.”

Ballymena-born, John Andrew, who scored a hat-trick of tries against Edinburgh in November to help cement the bonus-point win over the Scottish side, spoke last year about the difficulties of contract uncertainty but now has secured the next two years of his career.

“John has demonstrated how valuable he is to the Ulster set-up – he has had some outstanding performances this season against the likes of Glasgow, Dragons and Edinburgh," said McFarland. "He is a very proud Ulsterman who is dedicated to both his own and the team’s development.”

Andrew Warwick made his senior Ulster debut against Cardiff Blues in 2014, and has since racked-up 128 appearances for the province – including most recently when he played an important role in the inter-pro games over Christmas.

“I’m delighted to have extended my contract with Ulster - it’s always a privilege to represent my home province," he said. "I look forward to continuing to do my part to help the team be successful, and the coaches have created a great environment to keep improving as a player. It’s a really exciting time to be a part of this team.”

Academy scrum-half Nathan Doak, son of former Ulster coach Neil, made his senior debut against Munster in December - 11 years to the day since he ran out as a mascot against the same opposition - and will now spend one year as a Development player before being upgraded to a Senior Professional contract.

“Although Nathan is not long out of school, he has already played for over a year with Ulster ‘A’ - a team that reached the Celtic Cup final in 2019 – and this has held him in good stead for this season’s ‘A’ Inter-pros," said McFarland. "We are looking forward to continuing to support Nathan’s development over the next two years.”