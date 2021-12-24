Ulster Rugby Boxing Day fixture against Connacht postponed due to Covid cases

Ulster had been due to host Connacht at Kingspan Stadium. INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Ulster Rugby’s Round 8 United Rugby Championship fixture against Connacht has been postponed after a number of positive Covid-19 cases in the Ulster squad.

The team made the announcement on Friday afternoon, with the fixture due to take place in Belfast on Boxing Day.

The squad announcements had been due at 12 noon on Christmas Eve, although none were made, raising doubts as to whether or not the game would go ahead. After 4pm, Ulster Rugby confirmed that the fixture would be postponed with a new date yet to be confirmed.

In a statement, Ulster Rugby said: “A number of positive Covid-19 cases within the Ulster Rugby squad have been reported by the province.

“The URC Medical Advisory Group has liaised with Ulster Rugby and the local health authorities and deemed that the fixture cannot go ahead as scheduled.

“The United Rugby Championship will now consider available dates to reschedule the game.

“Ticket holders are advised that their tickets remain valid for the rescheduled fixture, and the Ulster Rugby Ticket Office will be in touch with options once the new date has been confirmed.

“Please note that the Ulster Rugby Ticket Office will be closed until 10am on Wednesday 29 December, so no individual queries can be responded to until then.”