Ulster Rugby: Duane Vermeulen’s arrival won’t sideline Nick Timoney, insists coach Dan McFarland

Dotting down: Ulster’s Nick Timoney scores his side’s fourth try against Glasgow Warriors last Friday

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland will not allow the impending arrival of Duane Vermeulen to hinder the progress being made by Nick Timoney.

The northern province’s Operations Director Bryn Cunningham pulled off a real coup on the eve of the new season when securing the South African World Cup winner on a deal until 2023.

As a direct replacement for Marcell Coetzee, the side’s barnstorming back-row who departed earlier this year, Ulster could have hardly asked for a better, or indeed more high-profile, piece of recruitment.

But between the departure of one Springbok and the arrival of another, Timoney has progressed leaps and bounds.

Having initially come through the Leinster underage system, the 25-year-old had been a steady presence in the Ulster squad since graduating from the Academy, but in 2021 he has emerged as one of the side’s best performers, form that was rewarded with a first Ireland cap in the summer.

While Timoney has essentially had sole possession of the No.8 jersey since Coetzee’s departure was confirmed last Christmas, and Vermeulen is customarily seen in the same position, McFarland has assured that both can fit in the same back-row that will also have the likes of Jordi Murphy, Sean Reidy and Greg Jones vying for minutes.

“Nick is improving all the time,” said McFarland of Timoney who scored a crucial try in the opening round win over Glasgow Warriors at Kingspan last week.

“He went through last season with a really good mindset and approach. I think he really cemented himself in our starting team at the end of last year.

“He’s a really good athlete and he makes big plays. I thought he did an excellent job (against Glasgow)

“Duane Vermeulen coming here isn’t going to stop him from playing. Nick can play eight, six or seven.

“We’re not a team that has slots for a back-row where an eight is a big man that carries the ball, a six has got to be a tall man who wins line-outs and a seven is a fetcher.

“We’ve never picked like that. We pick good blends and we pick good players.”

And McFarland added that the selection headaches for him and his coaching staff will start long before Vermeulen lands in Belfast once South Africa’s international fixtures for 2021 come to an end.

For the first game of the season McFarland plumped for youth over experience when picking Nathan Doak ahead of Dave Shanahan as John Cooney’s back-up — a decision that paid almost immediate dividends when Cooney was injured early — and Ethan McIlroy as his starting full-back with Craig Gilroy not even in the 23-man match-day panel.

“We picked guys based on who we thought would do the best job,” he said. “The conversation on David Shanahan and Nathan Doak was based on that.

“The bottom line is that Nathan has done some really good work in pre-season and was very good in the Saracens game. He was outstanding for the ‘A’s against Leinster and that’s what nudged him ahead of Shanners.

“Shanners has been really good in pre-season, really good at the end of last season and we were confident with whichever player we went with, but I thought Nathan did really well.

“Ethan was picked as first-choice. That wasn’t giving a young player a go. He has earned that. He was man of the match against Saracens.

“He played because we felt he was in our best back-three. Will (Addison) came off the bench.

“He’d been injured and had limited game-time, but he’s back now. Gilly has to come back into the mix too, he was really good in pre-season and considers himself unlucky to miss out.

“This week is going to be an interesting one in picking that back-three.”