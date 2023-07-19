Ulster Rugby extends Kingspan deal despite pleas from Grenfell victims

Ulster Rugby has agreed to extend its on-shirt sponsorship deal with Kingspan for another year, despite calls for the club to reconsider its partnership following the Grenfell fire.

The move will see the Irish owned business’ branding remain on the Ulster Rugby Senior Men’s jersey for the 2023/24 season.

The logo will continue to feature on selected leisurewear for the upcoming season.

The Grenfell Tower inquiry inquiry criticised the business practices of the firm which which has an existing 10-year contract with Ulster Rugby until the end of the 2023/24 season for the naming rights of Kingspan Stadium.

A small amount of the company’s Kooltherm K15 insulation was used on the residential tower block which caught fire in June 2017 resulting in the deaths of 72 people in north Kensington, west London.

Kingspan said its products only made up 5% of the insulation at Grenfell and was used without its recommendation.

UK Housing Secretary Michael Gove wrote a strongly worded email the firm earlier this year stating that “those who manufactured flammable products and sold them have a moral and financial imperative to recognise their role in the proliferation of unsafe buildings”.

“The testimony at the Grenfell Tower inquiry uncovered shameful practices and an abhorrent culture of disregard for the safety of residents in their homes,” he added.

“I was appalled by the evidence heard by the inquiry about the reckless and deceptive behaviour within your company.”

Many of those affected by the tragedy have urged Ulster Rugby to consider the impact that seeing the shirts has on the families of those who died.