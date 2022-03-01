Ulster Rugby: Four Ireland players released to province for Cardiff clash while Jordi Murphy fitness assessed

Four Ireland players have been released back to Ulster Rugby ahead of Friday’s URC clash at home to Cardiff.

Robert Baloucoune, Iain Henderson, James Hume and Nick Timoney will all be available to Dan McFarland with Rob Herring, Mike Lowry and Kieran Treadwell all remaining in a 27-man training camp for the Six Nations down week.

Henderson, of course, missed out on the Italy game after a positive Covid-19 test while Tom O’Toole sat out through a hamstring injury, for which he is continuing his rehab at Ulster.

Also available for selection is John Cooney, who has recovered from a recent calf injury.

The other seven Ireland players released back to their province are Jack Carty, Dave Heffernan (Connacht), Jordan Larmour, Jimmy O’Brien, Ross Molony (Leinster) and Craig Casey and Gavin Coombes (Munster).

Ulster will await word from the Ireland camp before finalising their team selection for Friday’s URC clash at home to Cardiff.

The northern province had a healthy representation in the side that beat Italy on Sunday with Lowry marking his Test debut with a brace of scores and Treadwell bagging his own first score for the international side, while Rob Herring and James Hume also featured on the bench.

The Test side are not in action this weekend, and will be idle until their trip to Twickenham on March 12.

Speaking on Monday, Ulster’s skills coach Craig Newby confirmed that, with Ireland having played only on Sunday, it was something of a waiting game to see who they would be returned for the first of seven games in the next eight weeks.

“We’re hopeful we’ll get some of those guys back from Ireland camp but those are conversations that will be had between Ireland management and Dan (McFarland).

"We’ll find out more about that (on Tuesday) but it’s not 100% clear. Our preparations started without that knowledge.

“It’s a short week so the preparation is really important and we’ve to make every minute count.”

Jordi Murphy, meanwhile, continues along the comeback trail having been out since last May with a foot problem.

“Jordi’s been training the last week or two,” Newby added.

"He’s been integrating back into full training so I imagine he’ll be putting his best foot forward for selection.

"Whether or not that goes his way, tomorrow will tell a bit more but he’s looking keen and I’ve worked a lot with him over the last three or four months with his injury.

“He’s certainly interested in getting involved.”