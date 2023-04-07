Ulster Rugby gets a big boost by Jacob Stockdale and John Cooney signing new deals

John Cooney will be remaining at Ravenhill rather than go to Scotland to play his rugby — © Sportsfile via Getty Images

Jacob Stockdale and John Cooney have signed new deals to remain with Ulster — © Sportsfile via Getty Images

With the future of a number of leading players still to be announced, Ulster have at least retained two of their star names with both Jacob Stockdale and John Cooney signing contract extensions.

Stockdale has agreed terms to stay on at Ulster until at least 2025 which represents a significant boost for the province and likely extra cost as he is reportedly on course to lose his IRFU central contract.

The 27-year-old, who missed the whole of the previous season due to injury, last featured for Ireland in July 2021 when he won his 35th cap against Japan and scored his 19th Test try.

Stockdale who starred in Ireland’s Grand Slam of 2018, has recently returned to something close to his pre-injury form for Ulster.

Fans’ favourite Cooney has also signed on to stay at Ravenhill until 2025 which could offer an indication that his recent qualification to play for Scotland, under World Rugby’s latest eligibility rules, may not now necessarily lead to featuring for Gregor Townsend's squad.

The Dubliner, who turns 33 next month, now looks likely to end his career at Ulster after coming north from Connacht in 2017. Since joining Ulster, Cooney has featured for Ireland 11 times with his last cap coming in 2020.

The signatures of both Stockdale and Cooney brings the total to 14 in terms of Ulster players who have signed new deals at Ravenhill.

However, it is still unknown if Iain Henderson is staying and whether he will be joined by any combination of Duane Vermeulen, Sam Carter, Craig Gilroy, Rob Lyttle, Jeff Toomaga-Allen, Ian Madigan, or indeed the long-term injured Will Addison.

Earlier this week, contract extensions were announced for Greg Jones, Eric O’Sullivan, Jake Flannery, Angus Curtis, Luke Marshall, Andy Warwick, John Andrew, Ben Moxham, Aaron Sexton, Callum Reid, Dave McCann and Shea O’Brien.