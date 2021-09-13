Ulster Rugby increase supporter numbers in Kingspan Stadium for opening United Rugby Championship fixtures

There were 10,000 fans at the home friendly against Saracens. Pic: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Ulster Rugby have announced that up to 15,000 spectators will be permitted entry to Kingspan Stadium for the senior side’s first three competitive games of the season.

Ulster had been allowed up 10,000 supporters in for the recent pre-season defeat at the hands of Saracens and following that successful pilot, the number has been increased for the start of the United Rugby Championship.

The newly-renamed league begins on Friday, August 24 with the visit of Glasgow, while Benetton (Friday, October 8) will be next visitors to Belfast ahead of the historic first league meeting with South African side the Emirates Lions on Friday, October 15. All of those games kick off at 7.35pm.

Under the revised regulations to be enforced in the stadium, the vast majority of seats will be in use, with only a section of the Family Stand reserved for season ticket holders who prefer to sit in a one metre socially distant manner.

The terraces will be operating at 75% of their normal capacity while stadium bars with reopen with one-way traffic flows and limited numbers in indoor areas.

Supporters must continue to wear face coverings when indoors or when moving around the stadium.

Meanwhile, Ulster’s Champions Cup campaign looks a little bit clearer after their four fixtures were designated to particular weekends.

The province will kick-off their campaign away to ASM Clermont Auvergne on the weekend of 10, 11 or 12 December, before hosting Northampton Saints the following weekend.

Ulster will then travel to Northampton on 14, 15 or 16 January and complete the pool stage at home to ASM Clermont Auverne the next weekend.