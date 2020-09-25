Ulster Rugby name nominees for Player of the Season awards as John Cooney and Marcell Coetzee nominated for potential clean sweep

John Cooney and Marcell Coetzee have both been nominated for three Ulster Player of the Season awards.

The winners will be announced at a virtual ceremony on Tuesday (September 29) via the Ulster Rugby social media channels.

Cooney completed the clean sweep of POTS awards for his debut 18/19 campaign, scooping the Supporters' Player, Writers' Player and Official Player of the Year accolades.

For the Supporters' and Writers' awards this year, Cooney and Coetzee are up against Stuart McCloskey, who won both the supporters' and official awards last season.

For the Bank of Ireland Player of the Year title this term, the duo have been nominated alongside Alan O'Connor and Sean Reidy.

Ethan McIlroy is also shortlisted for two awards; the Academy Player of the Year and Ulster A Player of the Year.

For the Academy award, he's up against David McCann and Lewis Finlay while Ross Adair and Hayden Hyde have been nominated for the Ulster A gong.

The Deloitte Ulster Women's Player of the Year will be won by either Kathryn Dane, Vicky Irwin or Neve Jones.

Ulster Rugby CEO, Jonny Petrie said: “While we will not be able to celebrate together at a physical awards ceremony, I’m delighted that next week will provide an opportunity to acknowledge, across our social media channels, the superb performances of those at the professional and elite levels of our game.

“Congratulations to all of our nominees, who have earned their place on this shortlist from the successes they achieved within the 2019-20 season as a result of their hard work and determination. I look forward to hearing who will be crowned the winner in each category this coming Tuesday.”

2019/20 Heineken Ulster Rugby Awards Nominees

Academy Player of the Year

Lewis Finlay

David McCann

Ethan McIlroy

Kukri Sports Ulster A Player of the Year

Ross Adair

Hayden Hyde

Ethan McIlroy

URSC Player of the Year

Marcell Coetzee

John Cooney

Stuart McCloskey

Rugby Writers’ Player of the Year

Marcell Coetzee

John Cooney

Stuart McCloskey

Openreach Young Player of the Year

Robert Baloucoune

James Hume

Michael Lowry

Tom O’Toole

Deloitte Women’s Player of the Year

Kathryn Dane

Vicky Irwin

Neve Jones

Bank of Ireland Player of the Year

Marcell Coetzee

John Cooney

Alan O’Connor

Sean Reidy

Heineken Ulster Rugby Personality of the Year

To be revealed on the night