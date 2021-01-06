Ulster Rugby newsletter: Sign up as we discuss five New Year resolutions that Ulster will aim to bring into reality this year

Scroll down to sign up to our free weekly Ulster Rugby newsletter

The new year is a time to kick-start new behaviours, so perhaps it's a best time to revitalise your Monday lunch-times by signing up to our rugby newsletter.

Every week, Jonathan Bradley will bring you some of his inimitable analysis of the latest happenings across Ulster Rugby and signpost you to some of our top rugby content.

It's completely free and will arrive straight into your inbox every Monday at - or as close as possible to - 1pm. You can sign up right here and, as a bit of a taster, scroll down for this week's offering.

New Year, new Ulster: What 2021 has in store for the province

Among the New York Times' 74 favourite facts of 2020 was this gem - only 14% of peanuts grown in the United States are deemed acceptable to be sold at baseball parks. If it's not a Virginian, a type of nut bred for its size and shape, it won't make the cut.

On the surface, this is nonsense. Think of that 86% destined for nothing more than to be ground into peanut butter because they don't LOOK like what we associate with a sporting snack.

And yet, as stadium shut-outs roll into a new year, it offers a reminder that attending a sporting event goes far beyond the action between the white lines. The sights, the sounds, the smells, the tastes are all part of the package presently missed by so many, the match-day rituals that begin long before the first whistle and conclude long after the last now feeling as far away as ever.

While it is always worth remembering how many would have given their left arm to be going to a game of any sort last weekend, taking the 1,400 or so steps my Fitbit tells me are between my front door and my seat at Kingspan Stadium ahead of Ulster's victory over Munster on Saturday offered another reminder of all that's missing from the sporting spectacle as we start the new year.

Where once throngs of families and friends would be walking along Mount Merrion Avenue with a palpable sense of anticipation in the air, instead I met only one lone dog walker coming the other way. Upon entry, where once supporters would be huddled together discussing all aspects of the 80 minutes that lay ahead, inside the stadium perimeter was a ghost town. To think how a 17,000 sell-out would have reacted to Matt Faddes' early try, Ethan McIlroy's telling defensive intervention or the introduction of the latest Academy debutants Nathan Doak and Callum Reid...

At a time when we reflect upon what we'd like to see from the 12 months of sport ahead, there can be only one answer...a return of crowds. Fingers crossed it's deemed safe to do so sooner rather than later.

On the first Monday of January though, why limit ourselves to just a sole resolution. Here are five I imagine Ulster will aim to see come to pass in 2021:

Dan McFarland's new contract must be viewed as a top priority. The former Connacht, Glasgow and Scotland assistant has righted the ship since taking over during the stormy waters of 2018, the attitude and identity he has instilled in his squad a huge part of the turnaround in trajectory. Having signed a three-year deal on arrival, he's now into the last months of that initial pact and the northern province needs to tie up his future to avoid the feeling of going back to square one come the summer. Speaking of contracts...it's well documented that the IRFU has yet to enter into negotiations with its workforce thanks to the financial uncertainty created by the ongoing pandemic. While this has left half of the professional players in Ireland unsure of their status beyond this season, there are few departures among the impending free agents that would sting more than that of Iain Henderson. Having already lost Marcell Coetzee a year earlier than anticipated, Henderson is the undoubted talisman in the Ulster pack, a homegrown star and skipper who has taken on the mantle of leadership from the retired Rory Best. While it will be the IRFU and not Ulster conducting the negotiations when they belatedly begin, his province will barely want to countenance the notion that the 2017 British and Irish Lion could be lured away. With so many players on expiring deals, and less money than in previous years to keep them around, it seems a certainty that some players who ordinarily would have been retained will find themselves looking for work elsewhere. Likely to be those who are neither star players nor up and coming youngsters but somewhere in between, smaller squads feel an inevitable consequence. With no fewer fixtures to be fulfilled, that could mean more minutes for Academy players and recent graduates than ever before. The likes of James Hume, Mike Lowry, Eric O'Sullivan and now Stewart Moore are all reminders of how Dan McFarland has been willing to put his faith in youth. Sitting here in a year's time able to mention a number from Nathan Doak, Callum Reid, Aaron Sexton, Ethan McIlroy, Tom Stewart, Dave McCann and Marcus Rea in the same breath would be a real mark of progress. Of course, real progress will be measured in silverware and Ulster's driving ambition for 2021 will be to end a trophy drought that stretches all the way back to the 2006 Celtic League title. With the Champions Cup already out of their reach, Saturday's PRO14 results should have ignited real hope that, with six games remaining, they can be the side who tops Conference A and progresses to a final presently slated for the last weekend in March. Ten points ahead of Leinster but having played two games more means there is no margin for error but, ahead of Friday night's first meeting between the two sides since last year's league decider, for the first time this season it feels as if Ulster can be considered to be in the box seat. Should they be the ones lifting the trophy come March, they'll be the last to do so under the league's PRO14 moniker (the fact that there are only 12 teams in this season's competition notwithstanding). South Africa's 'Big Four' will join up later this year, initially it is hoped for the newly created Rainbow Cup in spring, but surely with a view to making a more conventional 16-team league come the autumn. Given how Ulster and their Irish rivals need the greater challenge not currently provided by the league's weaker teams, they'll be among those most fervently hoping the move is a success.

All that isn't too much to ask, is it?