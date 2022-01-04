Ulster Rugby shorts: Sean Reffell signing explained as Stuart McCloskey targets quick return

Dan McFarland believes new signing Sean Reffell will bring a “point of difference” when he arrives next season.

"We have some really good back-rows, Sean has a point of difference; he's an excellent all-round player, defensively he excels,” said the head coach of the Irish-qualified 23-year-old who joins from Saracens in the summer. "He's what you would describe as a real fetcher as a number 7.

"I've watched a lot of his games and talked to a lot of people about the kind of player he is, the kind of person he is, and being able to get somebody with that much potential.

"He's obviously played a chunk of games for Saracens already, but he's still a young player and he's still got a lot to develop.”

Stuart McCloskey hoping for quick return to action

Ulster and Ireland centre Stuart McCloskey is aiming to play some part in the remainder of his province’s Heineken Champions Cup pool stage.

The influential number 12 injured a hamstring against Northampton Saints the week before Christmas and had initially feared he would be out of action for more than two months, a timeline that would have also ruled him out of the Six Nations. However, a more recent prognosis has been more encouraging.

"Hopefully now it'll be more like four, five or six weeks," he told The Loose Head podcast. "In my head, I want to be back for that Clermont game at home in the second round (of the side's European double-header later this month) but we'll see how that goes.

"It might be the Scarlets game after that.”

Dan Tuohy set to joins Harlequins

Former Ulster and Ireland forward Dan Tuohy will join the coaching staff at Belfast Harlequins effective immediately.

Capped 11 times by Ireland, the second-row left Kingspan Stadium in 2016, seeing out his career with stops at Bristol, Leicester Tigers, Stade Francais and Vannes.

Now 36-years-old, he will be taking charge of the line-out at Deramore Park, where his former Ulster coach Neil Doak heads up a ticket that also includes former professional prop John Andress.

‘Quins are going well in All-Ireland League 2B, sitting third in the table with a record of six wins and three losses from their nine games and will travel to Dungannon in the Ulster Senior Cup this weekend.