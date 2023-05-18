Ulster Rugby sign former All-Ireland shot put champion

Ulster's third signing ahead of the new season will be former Munster prop James French.

The 24-year-old Cork native had been playing with his home province until March when he left to take up a short-term deal in Australia.

But the Belfast Telegraph understands the former under-20s international will be back in Ireland next season with Dan McFarland's side.

A former All-Ireland schoolboy shot put champion, French played in the centre and back-row during his time at Bandon Grammar, while his initial move to the front-row saw him learning the ropes as a loosehead.

He would make his sole start for Munster in the number three jersey against Wasps in the Champions Cup in December 2021, while he was on the bench for an interpro against Leinster this year without seeing the field.

Marty Moore has been Ulster's first-choice tighthead since arriving five years ago but has not played since January thanks to a serious knee injury.

While Tom O'Toole, who was in the same Irish under-20s panel as French, has made great strides with Andy Farrell's national squad this season, he is expected to travel to the World Cup in France which would see him miss the start of Ulster's URC campaign at the end of October.

The northern province did have to do without both Moore and O'Toole for a large chunk of the past campaign but struck gold with their third-choice tighthead Jeff Toomaga-Allen.

The former All Black, who now represents Samoa, was one of the real bright spots of the season but will depart having only been signed to a one-year deal from Wasps last summer.

Gareth Milasinovich, who played the last 40 minutes of the quarter-final defeat to Connacht two weeks ago, has also worn the white jersey for the last time.

Loosehead Andy Warwick can cover across while Academy prospect Scott Wilson acted as the squad's '24th man' on occasion last season.

Ulster have previously confirmed that Springbok World Cup winner Steven Kitshoff and long-time Exeter Chief Dave Ewers will also join the province for the 2023/24 season with the former arriving after the World Cup.