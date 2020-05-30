Ulster Rugby stars give a helping hand at east Belfast care home

Two Ulster Rugby stars handed out gifts and treats during a social-distanced visit to a Belfast care home ahead of National Volunteers Week.

Irish internationals John Cooney and Jordi Murphy paid a visit to see the residents and staff at Kirk House in east Belfast on Thursday, with National Volunteers Week running from Monday until Sunday next week.

Scrum-half Cooney, has been a volunteer befriender with Belfast Central Mission, which manages Kirk House, since moving to Belfast in 2017. Cooney said he was proud to be a volunteer and that the effect it has on people is "huge".

"A commodity that we all have is time, and to give up an hour or two during a week is not a big ask," he commented.

"What might not be much time to you can mean so much to someone else."