Ulster Rugby stay silent over squad status as Covid fears remain ahead of Munster tie

Ulster have chosen to remain tight-lipped on their Covid-19 situation ahead of Saturday’s United Rugby Championship derby against Munster after delaying their weekly squad update until they have named their team tomorrow.

The province saw their first two festive inter-pros against Connacht and Leinster postponed due to an outbreak in the squad that saw a significant number of players test positive for the Omicron variant.

Head coach Dan McFarland said in Monday’s press briefing that he was more confident that this week’s game will go ahead than he was last week, but Ulster have still decided to play their cards close to their chest due to the fluid nature of their situation.

As of last night, it is understood the game at Thomond Park is still on, provided there are no further Covid concerns within either squad during the rest of the week.

Meanwhile, the IRFU say they are “proceeding with (their) normal planning” and are in contact with the Irish government about the lifting of crowd restrictions in a bid to keep their home Six Nations games in Dublin.

There have been reports that Six Nations chiefs would favour playing all the games at one neutral location to prevent Covid-19 from impacting on the tournament, but the IRFU are not keen on that plan.

The current restrictions in the Republic — which are due to lift the week before Ireland’s opening fixture against Wales on February 5 — mean only 5,000 people can attend outdoor events, less than 10% of the capacity of the Aviva Stadium.