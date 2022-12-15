Ulster Rugby ‘taking every possible step’ to ensure Ravenhill is playable for La Rochelle match

Rugby

Ulster Rugby are pulling out all the stops to ensure Saturday’s European Champions Cup clash with La Rochelle goes ahead with a decision on the venue for the game likely to be made today.

Euro rugby chiefs will insist the game is not postponed and have placed the onus Ulster to secure a playable venue for the tie.

Should the Ravenhill surface be deemed unplayable due to the continuing adverse weather conditions in Belfast then, as the Belfast Telegraph revealed yesterday, the game will be switched to Dublin’s RDS stadium which is due to be used on Friday evening by Leinster against Gloucester.

Frost covers have already been deployed at Ravenhill and heaters are also being used to make every effort to stage the game in Belfast.

In a statement, Ulster Rugby said that they are in regular contact with tournament organisers EPCR and are, “continuing to take every possible step” to make Ravenhill playable.