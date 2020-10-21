Ulster Rugby to play next two home fixtures without supporters in PRO14

Ulster Rugby are set to play their next two home fixtures without supporters despite 600 returning to Kingspan Stadium earlier this month.

The province's next home matches in the PRO14, at home to Dragons on Sunday and Glasgow on November 9, fall within the four-week timeframe of the Northern Ireland Executive's latest Covid-19 restrictions.

Both will be played behind closed doors in a move that Ulster Rugby says is "in line with the views of the Chief Medical Officer and Chief Scientific Advisor in Northern Ireland".

Under a strict reading of the new protocols, supporters are permitted to attend outdoor elite sporting events in a socially distant manner. However, Northern Ireland Communities Minister Caral Ni Chuilin held a meeting with sporting representatives on Monday, appealing for bodies to respect her own guidance of playing matches behind closed doors.

Ulster Rugby had hosted 600 fans on a trial basis at the PRO14 home game against Benetton earlier this month.

There was confusion at the Coleraine Showgrounds on Friday evening after Coleraine Football Club chiefs were notified of a "necessity to stop spectators from attending sporting events” only after some fans had been allowed into the ground for that night's game against Ballymena United.

The guidance, which had come from Ms Ni Chuilin, was soon denied by DUP leader and First Minister Arlene Foster before the Irish FA confirmed the following morning that socially-distant supporters were permitted in grounds despite the tightening of Stormont restrictions.

Ulster Rugby's decision will be reviewed ahead of the Guinness PRO14 fixture at home to Scarlets on Sunday 22 November.

Last week, Ulster Rugby, alongside the IRFU, announced that all rugby activity below elite level in Northern Ireland will be suspended for four weeks.

"Ulster Rugby and the IRFU recognise that regulations in Northern Ireland currently permit non-contact outdoor sporting activity for up to 15 people from different households, but have decided to respect the medical advice and suspend all activity with immediate effect, in the spirit of doing the right thing for the sport and the community - helping to keep players, coaches, referees and volunteers safe," read a statement.

"Ulster Rugby and the IRFU continue to be in proactive dialogue with government to secure the necessary hardship funding for the sport at all levels."