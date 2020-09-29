Ulster Rugby to trial return of supporters at Kingspan Stadium

Louis Ludik scores against Benetton last season, now Ulster face them in this season’s opening game with 600 supporters in attendance.

Ulster Rugby are set to welcome 600 supporters back to the Kingspan Stadium for this weekend's Guinness PRO14 season-opener.

Fans have been locked out of the province's games since the coronavirus pandemic struck in March, missing out on the end of the 19/20 campaign.

However, Ulster have now been given approval for the limited number to return to their 18,211 capacity stadium on a trial basis, following a comprehensive consultation process with local government, Belfast City Council and the IRFU.

Read more David McCann backed to lead next generation as Ulster prepare to blood more young stars

All in, around 850 people will attend the season opener against Benetton Rugby on Friday evening (kick-off 8.15pm).

The event provides the province with the opportunity to work with supporters and test a safe and manageable return.

Tickets will be made available to #TogetherUlster Members only via an online ballot process. 300 Members will be randomly selected and granted the opportunity to purchase two tickets each.

Fans will be seated in pairs with socially distanced seating available in the Grandstand, Memorial Stand and AbbeyAutoline Family Stand.

“Following a number of very challenging months for us all, I’m encouraged that this weekend will mark the measured return of a limited number of spectators to Kingspan Stadium," said Ulster Rugby CEO Jonny Petrie.

“It seems only fitting that the fans who chose to support us by buying a membership, during what is likely to be one of the most difficult times we will face as a club, will be able to join us in the stands as we kick-off the new Guinness PRO14 season at home.

“This event is the culmination of a considerable amount of planning and preparation from across Ulster Rugby - together with the IRFU, Belfast City Council and local government - to ensure this is a safe and managed return to the Friday night lights.

“We hope the upcoming match will be the solid foundation on which we can continue to build towards once again being able to all stand up together.”

Fans will be asked to provide feedback on their experience, to ensure the club continues to provide a safe and enjoyable experience in the weeks and months ahead.

#TogetherUlster Memberships are still available at ulsterrugby.com/togetherulster – priced at £65 for Adults with a £10 bolt-on option for Juniors. All adult Members will have access to the ballot.

The online ballot will be open for 24 hours from 2pm on Tuesday 29 September on the Ulster Rugby Ticket Account Manager, and account holders can apply for one pair of tickets per every Adult #TogetherUlster Membership held.

All successful applicants will be notified via email by 4pm on Wednesday 30 September. They will then have until 10am on Thursday 1 October to process payment and confirm their ticket purchase.