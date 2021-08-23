Ulster Rugby to welcome 10,000 fans back to Kingspan Stadium for Saracens friendly

Ulster Rugby have announced that up to 10,000 supporters will be permitted to attend next month’s pre-season friendly against Saracens at Kingspan Stadium.

Admission will be restricted to season-ticket holders as sports grounds across Northern Ireland continue their way back to full capacity after the shut-outs during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ulster’s Kingspan Stadium can hold a maximum capacity of just over 18,000 spectators and while coming in at just over 50%, the Saracens game will see by far the largest attendance since the pandemic hit in March last year.

Just 500 supporters had been permitted into the final home game of last season while 1,000 fans attended the game against Scarlets last November.

Saracens’ visit is scheduled for Friday, September 3. Season ticket holders will be able to sit in their own seat or occupy their allocated terrace as no social distancing will be enforced, although for any fans who wish to sit in a socially distanced area, a section of the AbbeyAutoline Family Stand will be available.

Additional protocols will be in place in a bid to ensure a safe return for supporters. Those include the requirement for supporters to wear masks when moving around the stadium or when indoors, staggered entry and exit times to avoid queues building up, digital tickets to provide contactless entry.

The food village will be in operation. No stadium bars will be open, except for table service in hospitality.

Across Northern Ireland, each individual stadium must undergo a risk assessment with the allowable capacity set by their relevant council area.

There were 13,000 fans in attendance at the recent UEFA Super Cup between Chelsea and Villarreal at Windsor Park while Irish League clubs are hoping to get as many supporters as possible in to their matches with the Danske Bank Premiership kicking off this weekend.

Linfield are aiming for a “normal” attendance of around 2,500 for their opening game at home to Crusaders.

The NI Football League has advised that clubs can implement their own protocols to help reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission, with Glentoran, for example, announcing that they would require supporters to provide either proof of double vaccination or a negative test result for entry to their home game against Linfield.

Michael Conlan beat TJ Doheny in front of around 8,000 fans at Feile an Phobail.