Ulster Rugby’s European game against La Rochelle switched to Dublin due to Ravenhill pitch concerns

The planned match has been moved to Dublin following playing surface concerns

The planned rugby match between Ulster and Stade Rochelais on Saturday will now take place behind closed doors due to concerns over the safety of the playing surface.

Ulster Rugby made the announcement on Friday evening, writing in a statement: “Ulster Rugby has been informed by tournament organisers EPCR that tomorrow’s Heineken Champions Cup fixture against Stade Rochelais cannot be played at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast due to concerns over the safety of the playing surface.”

They have added the Dublin venue “will be confirmed as soon as possible.”

The match will still kick-off at 5.30pm as planned, however due to the timings of the venue change, there will be no access to supporters.

In a later statement, Ulster Rugby said the decision was made following close consultation between with the EPCR in recent days, and despite the efforts of Kingspan Stadium ground staff, “the decision was taken to move the fixture as Kingspan Stadium's playing surface were deemed unsafe due to the freezing conditions in Belfast.”

Live television coverage is expected to be broadcast as normal on BT Sport, SuperSport and FloRugby.

The club has said it will communicate with ticket holders next week regarding their refund options.

The news comes as Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK have battled freezing temperatures for most of the week with temperatures plummeting as low as –10C in Castlederg Co Tyrone and –9C in Katesbridge Co Down.

Multiple weather warnings were also put in place by the Met Office saying parts of Northern Ireland could expect wintry showers and ice.

However, temperatures are expected to gradually rise over the weekend with cloudy but dry weather forecast for most of Saturday and some brightness coming through in the afternoon.