Ulster ruin Pienaar's return as province open up 10 point gap in play-off race with win over Cheetahs

On the night when Ulster hero Ruan Pienaar returned to his old stomping ground, Dan McFarland's men equalled their longest unbeaten run at home in the professional era with a 20-10 win over the Toyota Cheetahs.

Victory over the South Africans means it's 21 without defeat at the Kingspan Stadium, a run that stretches back to October of 2018 when Connacht won in Belfast.

More importantly, it saw the hosts bounce back from last weekend's disappointing reverse to the Ospreys in Swansea.

With the Cheetahs entering the night as the province's nearest challengers - Glasgow have subsequently leapfrogged them into third place - the win creates a ten-point buffer as the play-off race in Conference B heats up.

While Ireland duty deprived the home side of many frontliners, it was one man returned to the side who got things started.

Tom O'Toole was called into action only five minutes into the game as he replaced an injured Marty Moore and it was the Six Nations squad member who opened the scoring, squeezing his way between the post and Benhard Janse van Rensburg after good work from the fit-again James Hume.

In last week's loss to Ospreys, the Welsh region got joy come maul time and Cheetahs tried to establish their own foothold in the game from touch. Twice Ulster were penalised at the set-piece but they held firm. On the third occasion the South Africans went to the corner, Walt Steenkamp left the ball behind him and the province were able to escape from a heartening defensive stand.

Hume was involved frequently on his first game back since October and it was a high tackle on the inside centre that allowed Bill Johnston to knock over the game's next three points as half-time neared.

Pienaar would respond in kind before the turn though, punishing his former team-mates for playing the ball from the deck.

Ulster began the second-half on the attack, Coetzee's second poach of a game where his quality was always evident setting them on their way. With Cheetahs hooker Wilmar Arnoldi sent to the bin, the pressure quickly told with the hosts almost immediately taking advantage of the extra space.

From the next maul, Ulster moved right before coming back against the grain and working the ball to Johnston. Not dissimilar to Stuart McCloskey's score seven days prior, the former Munster ten, later named man of the match, had acres to aim for as he sent a cross-field kick over to Robert Baloucoune, the in-form winger having only to catch the ball to bag his sixth score in seven games.

The Cheetahs would survive the remainder of the sin-binning without any more scores conceded though, and indeed could have closed the gap had their line-out not deserted them.

A penalty on the hour mark from Johnston stretched the lead further still but they would be reined in by Clayton Blommetjies converted try with 15 minutes remaining.

There was little spark to the remainder though, the Cheetahs never really threatening a score that would have brought with it a valuable losing bonus point.

Indeed all that was left for the crowd to do was to wave goodbye to Pienaar one more time, the scrum-half replaced with two minutes remaining to a rousing ovation.

Relive right here on our live blog: