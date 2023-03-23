Ulster scrum-half Nathan Doak blossoming under rivalry with class act John Cooney

As you might have thought, Nathan Doak took in last weekend’s action as Ireland collected two Grand Slams — the seniors and Under-20s — but for all that viewing, the day job was never entirely put away.

Next week, Doak could well be facing off against Jamison Gibson-Park at the Aviva Stadium and, though he was observing the Ireland number nine as just a supporter, he was also, like any good pro, keeping an eye on anything that might be of use for that European knockout encounter.

“I was watching how they (the scrum-halves) go about things and enjoying it but then if they do something I pick up on then I think ‘that’s not too bad’ and I then lock it away and have a think about it,” says the 21-year-old.

Doak has been around the Ireland camp and has had chats with Andy Farrell about what he needs to do in regards to furthering his ambitions from being on Emerging Ireland’s successful tour to South Africa.

But all that’s for some other time, as is the Leinster game.

It’s the Bulls on Saturday as Ulster return to Ravenhill for the first of their final three regular season URC games which, handily, all happen to be in south Belfast and a good outcome against the South Africans will keep Dan McFarland’s side pushing on towards potentially securing a much sought after second place finish in the table.

Which leads us to Doak’s current form — he has started in the last five games he has played — and his rivalry with John Cooney which has resulted in the older of the two being confined mostly to bench duty of late.

They have traded player of the match mantles and, as we reach the business end of the season, the hunger for both to claim the number nine shirt has only intensified with, up to this point anyway, Doak having the edge.

John Cooney is in regular competition with Nathan Doak — © ©INPHO/Craig Watson

As both are also place kickers, you would understand how this intense competitiveness might just get a bit tetchy on the training park whether doing drills or in competitions to see who can bisect the posts with more regularity.

“Oh yeah definitely,” Doak says of the atmosphere when they are going full throttle to outdo the other.

“That’s competition, that’s probably why we go so well as we’re big competitors and it’s something we see a lot in each other. John’s a massive competitor and so am I. When we go up against each other, it’s actually good fun but still healthy competition.

“We’re both locked in, and we both want to win.”

He is then at pains to explain that the pair are genuinely close despite them scrapping over their preferred starting spot at scrum-half though both, can of course, also operate at 10.

“I suppose it seems a bit strange as myself and John are actually really good mates,” he adds.

“I always feel like he’s trying to help me no matter what.

“Hopefully I’m trying to do the same for him and it’s really good for both of us and obviously both getting man of the match at scrum-half is really good competition and also hopefully brings the best out of us.

“Being good mates also helps us be harsher on each other as well.”

Cooney’s reputation had gone before him in the sense of where they are now: being rivals but without toxicity in the air.

Doak had heard about what to expect from Cooney as this was communicated along the line to him just as the former Wallace High School pupil was breaking through.

As Doak explains: “I’d heard what a good guy he was and how he’d be willing to help me.

“Even watching him now with the other nines, he’s willing to help anyone so it’s a testament to him and he’s never made me feel uncomfortable or anything like that.

“He was there (for me) when he was injured and I first started making my breakthrough and he was always coming in on Monday morning and saying: ‘what about the weekend, what did you think of this or that,’ just having a bit of craic. It's really good and fair play to him.”

This week will have been no different; the two of them pushing and vying to get the start.

“Every time I get handed that nine jersey, it means a lot to me and I know how much responsibility I have so it’s good pressure to try and keep performing.

“I want to try and continue playing well and hopefully keep pushing this team on and try to win some knockout rugby.”

Sounds like a plan and, in Doak and Cooney, Ulster have the two perfect nines to get them there.