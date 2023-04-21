Ulster secure home advantage in URC play-offs after battling win over Edinburgh at Ravenhill

Ulster 28 Edinburgh 14

Coming into the game knowing that, thanks to the DHL Stormers’ victory in Cape Town, only a win would do, Ulster got the job done to secure second place in the United Rugby Championship standings.

With the reigning champions having opened the door with last week’s loss to Munster, the northern province initially looked reluctant to accept the gift but, thanks to scores from Jacob Stockdale, Nick Timoney and John Cooney, plus 13 points from the latter’s boot, they got the job done and can look forward to their reward of home advantage in the Semi-Finals should they advance that far in the competition.

They will only discover their last-eight opponents after the remainder of the round 18 fixtures but whoever they play there will be a nervous wait to discover the extent of the injuries after a game when the hosts were forced to have Nathan Doak play an entire half in the back-three and finish with Timoney in the back-line after Mike Lowry, James Hume, Rob Baloucoune and Luke Marshall were all forced from the field.

The hasty positional rejigs were not the only worry on a night when Edinburgh started the better side before Ulster would gain greater control only as the game wore on.

When, with just under eight minutes on the clock, Mike Blair’s visitors took the lead, it hardly qualified as against the run of play.

Ulster had looked shaky early on with Billy Burns missing a penalty to touch and the hosts giving referee Andrea Piardi a few puzzled looks over his decisions at the breakdown.

A more delicate touch from the boot of Duhan van der Merwe could have put the star of the Scottish Six Nations effort in for an even earlier score but, with Ulster failing to deal with Blair Kinghorn’s up and under, they wouldn’t have to wait long.

Created off a smart break from Mark Bennett, the centre who hadn’t been due to start until a late change just off prior to kick-off, the centre put winger Darcy Graham over for the score.

Both sides were forced into early reshuffles, with Ulster losing Mike Lowry and James Hume, and Edinburgh Cammy Hutchison, all before the 20-minute mark.

While Ulster were readjusting, and essentially hanging on, they had Duane Vermeulen to thank for a pair of crucial turnovers in their own 22.

Fifteen minutes before the turn, Ulster would register their first points of the game and, for a side often accused of being too heavily reliant on the maul this year, it was a thrilling score at pace.

Attacking off a line-out to them when Edinburgh somewhat aimlessly cleared to touch from a central scrum just outside their 22, Ulster moved the ball sharply through Cooney, Burns and Stewart Moore to engineer a break for replacement winger Craig Gilroy.

Gilroy had Stockdale, now at full-back, on his outside shoulder and, while the chance looked briefly to have gone with Baloucoune fast running out of real estate, he produced a beautifully weighted pop pass which Stockdale plucked from the air before dotting down.

Among the side’s very best scores of the season, the only disappointment for the hosts was Cooney’s missed conversion which kept Edinburgh in a slender advantage.

Four minutes from the half, the scrum-half would kick his side into their first lead of the game however, knocking over a penalty when Edinburgh were pinged for going off their feet after a good kick-chase from Timoney.

And, with the last play of the game, Cooney would extend the lead further still. Another penalty, this time after Jeff Toomaga-Allen had earned Ulster the decision against the head at the scrum.

With Baloucoune not returning after the interval, Ulster were forced to use their final backline replacement meaning Nathan Doak was pressed into emergency action on the wing. That, though, wouldn’t stop Ulster taking a firm hand over proceedings soon after the restart when Cooney intercepted Kinghorn’s pass and had enough pace to outlast the Edinburgh players chasing back.

Ulster would have the opportunity to extend that advantage further with another 22 visit coming soon after only to be turned over on the line.

As the game entered a somewhat listless period, a David McCann turnover quelled some building Edinburgh momentum and Ulster would make sure of the crucial victory after the hour mark.

With a maul in the corner, it looked for all the world that Tom Stewart would extend his URC record with yet another score but Edinburgh did well to repel the Ulster set-piece. With a man in the bin, they couldn't, however, stop Timoney from close range.

With Cooney adding the extras, the result felt in no doubt but there was plenty to exercise McFarland as he saw Marshall become the fourth back to depart the game, while prop Andy Warwick, who had played with heavy strapping on his leg, also limped from the action in the closing stages.

Edinburgh would register a second through WP Nel but by that stage Ulster were already looking ahead. With a number of key players already on the treatment table, McFarland will no doubt be relieved that there is a week off before the Quarter-Final.

Ulster will find out who they’ll welcome to Ravenhill for that one on Saturday but, as a regular season that wasn’t always easy comes to a close, second place behind runaway leaders Leinster will feel like an objective achieved.

