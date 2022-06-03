Ulster secure URC semi-final as five-star performance swats aside Munster in Ravenhill last-eight tie

Ulster full-back Stewart Moore scores his second try of their URC quarter-final against Munster despite the efforts of Keith Earls (INPHO/James Crombie)

At this stage of the season, and at this stage of competitions, games hinge upon the big moments.

Given the conclusive nature of the final score of this URC quarter-final, Ulster may well feel they’d have gotten the better the better of Munster over the long haul regardless of whether their neighbours took a lead in the second-quarter.

As it was, thanks to Robert Baloucoune, they’ll never need to know.

On a night when he and his back-line colleagues, most notably the brilliant James Hume, were at their incisive best, it was the Irish winger’s defensive nous that gave them a momentum they would never cede.

Tackling and turning over Joey Carbery with 24 minutes on the clock and when a try seemed certain, he kept the scores at 7-7 apiece, setting up the Ulster rout that would follow.

If it all felt somewhat lost in the shuffle by the time Ulster ran in their fifth of the night on their way to a 36-17 victory, you can bet that Baloucoune’s coaches, both Ulster and Ireland, remained keenly aware of the moment’s significance.

For, while the visitors could hardly have scripted a better opening 15 minutes, it was only thereafter that their dominance was asserted on the scoreboard.

Munster began by fumbling Billy Burns’ kick-off forward and their handling didn’t improve markedly much in the opening exchanges.

A poor pass by Mike Haley led to a chargedown from the ever alert Hume, although Ulster couldn’t quite gather the bouncing ball. Still, the resulting scrum gave Munster no choice but to exit to touch and the hosts had the first chance to strike from a line-out.

A fine pass from Hume released Baloucoune out wide but, on this occasion, the winger’s grubber through did not bounce favourably.

But it was Ulster asking all the questions and, when Fineen Wycherley went high on Duane Vermeulen, Billy Burns cut every available inch out of the penalty sent to the corner.

Alan O’Connor rose to claim the dart and set the maul, at which Munster infringed, and with Cooney sensing an opening off penalty advantage the visitors strayed offside.

With several red jerseys, and a few white ones too it should be noted, more preoccupied with grappling on the ‘22’, Hume quickly went about restarting the game with his tap and go giving centurion John Cooney the easiest try he’ll ever hope to score.

With the scrum-half adding the extras, and Munster continuing to look noticeably disjointed in all their attacking play, Ulster were well worth their 7-0 lead.

And yet, only ten minutes later, the scores were level when in Munster’s first sustained attack of the game, the fit-again Gavin Coombes advanced the ball to the very base of the Ulster posts and Jean Kleyn, despite howls of protest from the Ravenhill faithful who sensed a knock-on, crashed over.

If that felt somewhat sudden, Cooney had to be alert to scramble across and cover when Joey Carbery poked through for Earls and prevent Munster from taking a lead and McFarland’s men were under pressure again only moments later.

Enter Robert Baloucoune.

With Carbery on the ball and Earls outside him, a try was certain if the winger, so accomplished in such situations, didn’t get his read right but he shot from the line, took man and ball and forced the turnover.

Ultimately his intervention would not only prevent a score but lead to one too.

One of Ulster’s finest tries of the season, they struck with both pace and intent off the subsequent line-out to produce a back-line move of real quality.

Burns, McCloskey Hume and Baloucoune all got their hands on the ball before an exchange of passes between Stewart Moore to Ethan McIlroy and back again saw the full-back scamper over for his first of the night.

A 14-point swing from Baloucoune’s tackle, the game would never feel so close again.

With Hume’s brilliant distribution from the 13 channel opening up the space for those outside him, Ulster’s third of the night came when the centre arced the ball wide for Moore, who got on the outside of Earls and stretched for the whitewash just before the ball slipped from his grasp.

Plenty of attention has been devoted to Hume’s improvement in his footwork this season, but this was a first-half where his vision and ability to bring others onto the ball was to the fore.

The home side went in search of a fourth that would have surely killed the game before the turn only to see their efforts undone with a knock-on.

They would, however, only have to wait a matter of minutes into the second-half for the score.

After a needless Munster penalty, Ulster pulled another strike move out of the bag, this time Hume and McCloskey combining to breeze through a gap left between Carbery and Damian de Allende and set Timoney haring towards the line.

The former Sevens man is one back-rower unlikely to be chased down in a foot race and he finished well, despite the attention of Haley.

Munster almost were gifted a lifeline when Cooney lost his footing in what was more hole than divot in the Ravenhill pitch, but Alex Kendellen knocked on with his forearm in the act of finishing.

The men from Thomond Park would get their second score of the evening thanks to a brilliant finish from Keith Earls that was hardly in keeping with what was going on around him, but they never felt closer than arm’s length.

Indeed, after another muffed restart reception, Cooney made it a three-score game again from a penalty virtually straightaway.

It would be the scrum-half’s last action of the game, the Ravenhill crowd making clear their feelings on their favourite adopted son as he departed on his red letter day.

But if there was one player who deserved to see his name on the scoresheet it was James Hume, the centre who had his hand in everything good that Ulster did, losing his footing on the way to the line but still managing to get across the whitewash.

Keith Earls, fresh off this week’s new contract, would get a second late on but by that stage Dan McFarland had the luxury of removing some front-liners for the battles that lie ahead.

For all the chatter this week regarding how this game was essentially tantamount to a decider to ascertain which side is Ireland’s second best behind Leinster, the northern province will feel that, despite earlier defeats this season, this qualifies as something of a decisive statement.

Munster’s season, and Johann van Graan’s tenure in charge of the side, is over with barely a whimper, a markedly poor performance on such a big occasion and with their campaign in do-or-die mode.

For Ulster, meanwhile, the road stretches ahead before them.

They’ll await the winners of Edinburgh and the Stormers in Cape Town on Saturday evening knowing that, whoever they travel to meet, whether it will be in Scotland or South Africa, in this form they’ll be tough to beat in any semi-final.

