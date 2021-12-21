Ulster set to be without Ireland stars Iain Henderson and Stuart McCloskey for ‘number of weeks’

Ulster will have to endure their hectic festive period without two of their key players after Ireland duo Iain Henderson and Stuart McCloskey were ruled out for a ‘number of weeks’.

McCloskey limped off with a hamstring injury in the first-half of their win over the Northampton Saints on Friday and he was followed down the tunnel by Henderson, who sustained an ankle injury, in the second-half.

In an injury update released on Tuesday afternoon, Ulster’s medical staff have revealed both will be out for several weeks, and it is understood neither will be available for any of their inter-pros against Connacht, Leinster or Munster.

The timeline also puts their involvement in Ulster’s final two Heineken Champions Cup pool games against Clermont and the Saints in doubt, which would be a big blow for Dan McFarland.

Ulster are currently second in Group A in Europe and in prime position to reach the knockouts and secure home advantage, and having both players available would be a significant boost.

Even looking longer term, both players will be keen to feature for Ireland in the Six Nations and, while both are expected to be available again by then, not playing any games between now and February could put them at a disadvantage when it comes to selection.

In their absence, McFarland will likely look to Stewart Moore in the centre, although he does have the playmaking ability of Angus Curtis to call upon as well, while he is well covered at lock.

Any combination of Sam Carter, Mick Kearney, Alan O’Connor and Kieran Treadwell has proven capable already this season, although they will still miss the presence of their captain.