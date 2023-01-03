Ulster set to be without Marty Moore for lengthy period after prop sustains ‘significant’ injury in Munster defeat

Ulster are set to be without tighthead prop Marty Moore for a lengthy period of time after he suffered a “significant” knee injury in their defeat against Munster on New Year’s Day.

The former Ireland international was left stricken on the turf in the 30th-minute of Ulster’s 15-14 loss to their inter-provincial rivals on Sunday and was needed to be stretchered off.

Moore will have an MRI scan later today to determine the extent of it but the prognosis does not sound positive for a player who is a key member of the province’s pack.

In his absence, Ulster will be glad to see Ireland international Tom O’Toole back in training after a brief abdomen injury, while Andrew Warwick – who can play loosehead and tighthead – is also available again after his suspension for a high tackle on Sale Sharks’ Manu Tuilagi.

There is good news elsewhere for head coach Dan McFarland, who is also able to call upon Ireland hooker Rob Herring, lock Alan O’Connor and fly-half Ian Madigan after their respective returns from injury.

Herring suffered a head knock against Stade Rochelais in Europe but has passed his return to play protocols, while Madigan could make a first appearance on an Ulster team sheet since the defeat to the DHL Stormers in June’s United Rugby Championship semi-final loss.

Moore joins Will Addison (lower leg), Aaron Sexton (hand), Jude Postlethwaite (shoulder), Angus Curtis (knee), and David Shanahan (hamstring) on the injury list at Ravenhill.