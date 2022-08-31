Ulster set to lose several players for key URC fixtures as Emerging Ireland to compete in South Africa tournament

Ulster will have to cope without several of his players for a run of key United Rugby Championship fixtures after confirmation that an Emerging Ireland squad will head to South Africa in late September.

A 35-man squad will travel to Bloemfontein for three matches as part of the Toyota Challenge, which begins with a match against the Windhoek Draught Griquas on Friday, September 30 and concludes against the Toyota Cheetahs on Sunday, October 9.

The Emerging Ireland squad will also play a midweek game on Wednesday, October 5 against the Airlink Pumas, with all three games hosted at Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein.

The team will be led by Ireland assistant coach Simon Easterby, who will be assisted by fellow Ireland assistant coaches Paul O’Connell, Mike Catt and John Fogarty.

According to the IRFU website, the tour is designed to “replicate the demands of the senior environment” and accelerate the development of the Emerging Ireland group, which will consist of players on the fringes of the senior team and players who have impressed for the Ireland Under-20s in recent years.

“This opportunity presented itself quite late but the drawn Series against the Māori All Blacks in July highlighted the value of exposing less experienced players to the rigours of an international set-up and the benefit that can be garnered from a challenging touring environment and exposure to the national coaching group,” said the IRFU’s performance director David Nucifora.

“This tournament will provide a significant development opportunity for a group of talented young players.”

Simon Easterby, Emerging Ireland’s head coach, added: “The growth we witnessed in the less experienced players in New Zealand over the four weeks was incredible to see. The two Māori fixtures were invaluable in broadening our talent pool ahead of RWC23 and the coaching group see this as another opportunity to increase the depth of talent available to the national squad ahead of the World Cup in France and beyond.”

While this will form part of Ireland’s preparations for next year’s World Cup in France, it will adversely affect the provinces, with Ulster set to be without several of their key figures who will tour.

The likes of Tom O’Toole, Nick Timoney, Stuart McCloskey, James Hume and Mike Lowry could easily travel having only featured in midweek games on the senior team’s recent tour of New Zealand, while Tom Stewart, David McCann, Nathan Doak and Stewart Moore could be Ireland Under-20s stars that may be included as well.

While it seems unlikely that many players would be called up from the province, even having several of them whisked away would relieve head coach Dan McFarland of considerable squad depth during a tough run of fixtures.

The players that are called up will definitely be absent for their URC round three fixture against Leinster and round four against the Ospreys – both at Ravenhill – while they may also be missing for round two away to the Scarlets and round five at home to the Emirates Lions depending on travel plans.

The news is off-set somewhat by the fact that some of their stand-out figures such as Rob Herring and Iain Henderson could be back sooner than expected, with the IRFU expected to relax their player management policy as a result.

It is still not the ideal way for McFarland to kick off a season where Ulster are looking to bounce back from their heart-wrenching URC Semi-Final defeat to the DHL Stormers, but it will be a chance for him to look at his own squad depth.

The Emerging Ireland squad will be announced at a later date yet to be determined.

Emerging Ireland fixtures (all kick-offs GMT)

Friday, September 30: Windhoek Draught Griquas vs Emerging Ireland (12.45pm)

Wednesday, October 5: Airlink Pumas vs Emerging Ireland (4pm)

Sunday, October 9: Toyota Cheetahs vs Emerging Ireland (12pm)