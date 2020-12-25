Ulster set to lose superstar Springbok flanker Marcell Coetzee as South African side Bulls' new signing unmasked

The Bulls tweeted a 'cryptic' image of their new signing (left) as they wished fans a Merry Christmas but it didn't take much detective work to reveal the hidden star's identity - Marcell Coetzee - in the Getty Images original (right).

Ulster look set to lose superstar Springbok flanker Marcell Coetzee to South African outfit the Bulls next season.

The franchise teased the 29-year-old's arrival on Twitter, describing him as the "biggest festive gift" for the fanbase, with his signing set to be confirmed on Monday.

The Bulls tweeted a picture blocking out the supposedly 'mystery' South African's face.

UPDATE:

However, it didn't take long to work out that it was, in fact, the Ulster forward hidden below.

In fact, as can be seen above, we can confirm the photo is a Getty Images snap, taken by Steve Haag, of Coetzee in action during his country's Rugby Championship clash with Argentina on 8 August 2015.

Coetzee still has a season to run on his Ulster contract beyond this one, but rumours have been rife over his future.

The Potchefstroom native hasn't made any secret of his Springbok ambitions, which would be boosted by playing his club rugby in South Africa, while Bulls chief Jake White has long been a fan of the abrasive back rower.

Back in November, White cryptically stated that while he hadn't spoken to Coetzee about joining the Bulls, he had been speaking to the Ulster player about how things were going in Belfast, only adding fuel to the fire.

The move - which will see the Bulls buy out the final year of his Ulster deal - will save the province some money as they continue to suffer financially from playing in front of limited fans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Coetzee's loss to the team will be significant as, when available, he has been one of their best players and has earned reviews as a world class talent from pundits across the globe.

Since joining from Japanese side Honda Heat in 2016, he has made 53 appearances for the province, scoring 14 tries, earning a new three-year deal prior to the 2019/20 campaign.

His performances for Ulster saw the former Sharks back rower enter into contention to be part of the Springboks squad for the World Cup last year, however he was injured in the warm-up games and missed out on Rassie Erasmus' final panel.

Ironically, once he goes, Ulster could be due for a quick reunion with the No.8 as the Bulls are expected to be one of the four South African teams added to the Guinness PRO14 for the 2021/22 season.

They are already set to be part of the new Rainbow Cup, which starts in April prior to the British & Irish Lions tour to South Africa, which is believed to be a precursor to the new format starting in September 2021.