Ulster sign sponsorship deal with Kingspan despite Grenfell controversy

Ulster Rugby have signed a new shirt sponsorship deal with Kingspan despite ongoing controversy around the company's role in the Grenfell disaster.

The news, confirmed by the province in a three-line news story on their website on Wednesday morning, brings the shirt sponsorship in line with the 10-year stadium naming rights deal due to run out next summer.

The Grenfell fire in June 2017 saw 72 people die with some Kingspan products being used in the insulation of the tower block.

The full findings of the subsequent inquiry are expected within the next year but Kingspan has already been criticised for some of its practices.

The Formula One team Mercedes cancelled a short-lived sponsorship deal of their own with the company after just one race in December 2021 following backlash against the agreement.

When asked by the Belfast Telegraph in May about the expiring shirt sponsorship, the province's CEO Jonny Petrie said discussions were at a "commercially sensitive stage" and could not be discussed further.

He did, however, admit that the province had undertaken a "full review" into their long-standing relationship with the County Cavan-based company.

"I think we’re still in the middle of an ongoing inquiry and we’re not here to prejudge the outcome of that inquiry," he said. "A lot of those claims, as we’ve publicly stated before, we’ve gone through in our full and independent review and spoken to the stakeholders including meeting with Grenfell United as well.

"There’s been a fairly chunky process at this stage but we’re still in the middle of an ongoing inquiry around that. We’re not here to prejudge the outcome of that and we’re expecting that to come later on this year."

Last season Grenfell related graffiti was daubed onto the walls outside Ravenhill while groups such as Grenfell United have criticised the team for continuing the sponsorship arrangement