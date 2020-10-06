Ulster skills coach Soper isn't surprised as RBAI stars step up to make impact in senior squad

Given Dan McFarland's selection, Friday night was perhaps as fitting a time as any for Ulster to first wear their new black and yellow range of training gear.

With debutant David McCann impressing off the bench in the campaign-opening victory over Benetton, last season's Irish under-20s captain became the fourth former RBAI pupil to see the field against the Italian visitors when he came on in the second-half of the bonus-point triumph.

With James Hume, Mike Lowry and Rob Lyttle - who began his secondary education at Inst before later switching to Methodist College - all having started, the quartet's involvement represented a proud moment for one man on the sideline, Ulster's skills coach Dan Soper, who headed up the rugby programme at the Belfast school before joining the ticket at Kingspan Stadium in 2018.

"There's a lot of guys I'm really invested in now (but) I suppose my interest in those guys has been going a lot longer than it has with others in the squad," said Soper who won three Schools' Cup titles at RBAI.

"I do have a real interest in seeing them progress. To have three guys, four with Rob, in the Ulster squad, there haven't been four guys from Inst in a long time.

"There'd be no doubt from anyone who watched those guys coming through school, it was evident they had the potential to do great things.

"There was no doubt they had the ability and their strength of character as young men is probably what has carried them through to here. They've done well to get here and if you asked any of them, they're delighted to be here. They're also very aware that getting there is really tough, but staying there and continuing to develop is the key thing.

"It was a great crop of guys coming through the school in that time and they've kicked on which is great.

"It's brilliant to see, but there's a lot more to come out of them."

Indeed, it was Soper who suggested that McCann may well be better served moving into the back-row having played his early schoolboy rugby in the midfield positions.

Dan Soper

"Dave was an interesting one," Soper reflected.

"He played in the centre right through until Lower Sixth and then we had a bit of a discussion because of James Hume being in the centre, he probably wasn't going to make the team come Schools' Cup time unless he considered a positional change, which he jumped at.

"So he hasn't been playing in the forwards particularly long, but he moved in, won a Schools' Cup, played for the Irish Schools, and here he is now.

"He was always a devastating ball carrier and having played in the backs he had good skills.

"I could see him as a rangy, back-row forward that could do a lot of damage on the edge. He's a good carrier, he's got good footwork.

"He also had a big collision in him at school. There was no question in my mind over whether he'd shy away from the physical stuff as a forward. He's done really well.

"He's a smart guy, he's done a lot of learning, and he's made a good fist of it."

Ulster will be back in action on Saturday, travelling to Swansea to face Ospreys in round two of the PRO14, the Welsh side having won themselves on opening weekend with an impressive victory away to Edinburgh.