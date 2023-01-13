Ulster star Mike Lowry: We believe one moment is all it will take to flip things in our favour and end losing run

Mike Lowry knows that not everywhere is like this.

Were he to be a professional sportsman in another code, or even playing rugby in another locale, this first prolonged slump of his career would have other elements to tackle.

As part of a preternaturally gifted RBAI side that won three Schools’ Cups on the spin, in his early rugby days one loss was enough to derail a season. Since making his debut for Ulster in 2018, in one of Dan McFarland’s early games at the helm, there have been bumps in the road but none that lasted as long as this.

Heading for this evening’s Champions Cup clash with reigning European champions La Rochelle, the northern province have lost five of six for what is their worst run of form in six years. Social media being what it is, the dissent emanating from some quarters has been unavoidable, but in what is a tough time Lowry has thanked those fans who have offered him support in recent days and weeks.

“Over social media, you might see a lot, and I’m very aware of that,” admitted the full-back who scored his first try of the season during last week’s loss to Treviso in Italy.

“Everyone is entitled to their opinion. (But) I bumped into a lot of people doing my grocery shopping the other day and everyone seemed in really good spirits and it was really nice to hear that people are still completely backing us.

“That’s where it’s different in Ulster and the Irish provinces. You’re very much behind the area that you’re living in.

“You see those Spanish football fans turning against the team and, yes, there’s a lot of the support that are as frustrated as we are. By all means express your opinion but we can’t look too much into that.

“It’s nice to hear that people are completely behind us. No matter what happens, they trust that we’ll get through it. It’s always good to have some support.

“Family and friends, they’ll always have your back no matter what, but it’s always nice to hear people who don’t need to do that going out of their way to help us. It’s brilliant that they keep the faith.”

Just as those fans have maintained belief, so too has Lowry with the 24-year-old stressing he still backs, the squad, their structures and the coaching staff to turn around a season that has threatened to unravel completely since early December’s gut-punch loss to Leinster.

“It’s pretty new in terms of being on a losing streak,” he acknowledged of a season in which he has lost five of the nine games he has played.

“But I completely believe in the system. I believe in everyone around us and that’s the most important thing, that we still have belief and trust that things are going to work for us. We’ve been outscoring teams, tries-wise, it’s just little details in big moments that are switching games on their head. That’s what we’re struggling with at the moment.

“We’re not worried that it won’t come good again. It’s all about trust and it’s on the players to keep getting better every day, not coming in and feeling sorry for ourselves.”

It’s all in stark contrast to this time last year when, after beating Northampton in Franklin’s Gardens, Lowry and his backline colleagues looked to be having the time of their lives and were playing some sparkling rugby.

While Ulster are scoring tries at a greater clip than at the corresponding point last season, there has been criticism that they are overly reliant on their rolling maul with those behind the pack not influencing games in the way their talent decrees they should.

Although only a two-game sample size, stats showing that no side in the Champions Cup has made fewer linebreaks or beaten fewer defenders will hardly disabuse that notion.

“You can say that but again that’s an opinion,” countered Lowry. “We haven’t been 100 per cent accurate in what we’ve been doing in those wider channels and we haven’t been completely deliberate but we’ve seen last season how well we were playing with the shape and everything was sticking.

“Nothing has changed, it’s the same people, the same players, it’s those little details where we’re a slight fraction off at times. We’re working hard, as we always do. You look on YouTube at the 2021/22 season, there’s tries from all over the place, it wasn’t just the maul. Even this season, it’s not just maul tries.

“(But) I can see why people say that at the minute.”

Against a side as formidable as Ronan O’Gara’s Top 14 juggernaut, only their best will do if they are to cause an upset. Indeed, even the most optimistic of Ulstermen will know that you don’t have to be much off your game for things to get decidedly ugly when visiting the Stade Marcel Deflandre.

Lowry prefers to view it as a great place to silence the critics.

“It could be one moment that could completely flips things back on its head and have us on a real good run of form,” he maintained. “It doesn’t even have to be some big special moment in the game, (it could be) an effort from one lad to sprint from one side of the pitch to the other to make a tackle.

“It’s one of those moments that will flip it again and it’s definitely going to come. That’s what we’ve been saying. Those little moments just haven’t gone for us and one of them is going to completely change it for us.

“We know on our day we can beat anyone in Europe. We take great confidence from that and hopefully (we’ll) do the business on the weekend.

“What better way to go over and test yourself against the European champions on their home patch. If we flip things round this week, it’d be some way to do it.”