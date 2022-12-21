Ulster star Rory Sutherland has previous of enduring a losing run

United Rugby Championship

Stumbling like this isn’t really part of Ulster’s DNA and yet Rory Sutherland is familiar enough with the feeling having spent last season, and part of this one, while they were still operating, at Worcester Warriors.

When the final round of league games was completed in June 2022 and Worcester signed off by managing to topple bottom side Bath it was just the sixth time Sutherland’s then club had won a game in the Premiership after going to the well on 24 occasions.

It had been anything but an ideal start for the Scotland and British and Irish Lions loosehead prop on his decision to move south of the border, but things only got worse a few months later when Worcester went into administration and the 30-year-old needed a new workplace.

Enter Ulster and the offer of a short-term deal for the remainder of this season and prior to Steven Kitshoff’s arrival after next autumn’s World Cup.

It helped that there are connections with the province through former team-mate at Edinburgh John Andress — who is now his agent — and knowing Iain Henderson from the 2021 Lions tour to South Africa.

Also useful is that Roddy Grant, also known to him as the Ulster forwards coach, was a senior player when Sutherland was cutting his teeth at Edinburgh.

“I learned a lot from John,” Sutherland says.

“He was very good for me as a youngster in training and in games, I played a lot of games with him as well.

“Similar to John, when I came in as a youngster to Edinburgh, Roddy was one of the senior players. He was very good to me.”

“Whenever everything was going south at Worcester, I had a chat with quite a few clubs, but Ulster was one when I played for Edinburgh and when you came over it was always a tough game, Ulster at home.

“It’s a team looking for silverware, a team that’s capable of silverware so coming across and playing in a team like that was something I thought I’d love to do.”

Sutherland’s misfortune doesn’t exactly end with his having to relocate, and essentially put himself in the shop window for next season, as he has also been hit by injury in this campaign when with Scotland for the November Tests.

Apart from one notable cameo off the bench at Thomond Park in October, his only other game in an Ulster shirt was in last weekend’s defeat to La Rochelle at a deserted — well, almost deserted — Aviva Stadium.

It was his first start for Ulster, and he had been looking forward to not being involved with the visiting side at Ravenhill on a big occasion but, instead, headed 100 or so miles south and got flashbacks when playing in empty grounds during Covid.

While the backdrop over the state of the Ravenhill pitch and the late switch to Dublin played itself out, Sutherland and his fellow Ulster squad members were just focused on the game and taking on the European champions which, of course, didn’t end well even though the ‘home’ team did manage to collect two losing bonus points.

Three defeats then for Ulster, Sutherland can certainly reference such a situation and last season managed to go six games without finishing ahead on the scoreboard, five with Worcester and one in Scotland’s colours.

“I would say we experienced quite a lot of that at Worcester,” he says when it’s mentioned to him that Ulster are in somewhat of a slump in form.

“I didn’t have many good results there,” and addressing what occurred in last Saturday’s opening half when Ulster were trailing 29-0, he adds, “(when it happens) you have to try and regather as much as you can on the pitch as a team.

“If they’re scoring tries or kicking penalties, you regather under the posts and try to come to some sort of agreement as a team to how you’re going to solve it.

“It’s not something I’ve never experienced before,” states the Melrose native who was on long enough to be involved in Ulster’s fightback.

Though disappointed at the outcome, Sutherland did at least walk away with some valuable game-time to bank for his current employers and those looking on from Scotland ahead of the Six Nations as well as any interested parties for next season.

“I’ve had a frustrating start to the season both at Worcester with injuries and coming here and getting a second injury when in national camp so coming back to get out on the field and get a start under my belt was good,” he admits.

Having said that, the emphasis is very much on coming away with a victory from Connacht on what will be his first trip to Galway since September 2016 when at Edinburgh.

“I remember it’s windy and cold,” is how he recalls the Sportsground, which seems a reasonably accurate memory.

“It was always a challenge away at Connacht so I’m looking forward to doing it with a different team.”

Halting the situation over Ulster’s last three games is, understandably, heading this week’s agenda.

As he explains: “Emotions are high for a reaction to the last couple of weeks and I think that will come very easily in a derby match.

“It’s a big game for us and we need a reaction. We wanted a reaction last week after the Sale game but we didn’t get that so this week we get a second chance at righting that.

“This week there’s been a huge focus to try and right the wrong from the games, working on our discipline especially as we really let ourselves down at the weekend in the first half.

“And I think we’re doing a really good job at turning the negatives into positives,” Sutherland insists and adds, “There is a really good feeling in the camp, and everyone is going well and it’s building towards a good performance this weekend.”

Last Saturday, he was up against enormous tighthead prop Uini Atonio and dealt well with the challenge against the France international, the Scotsman demonstrating his value as a canny operator in the arts of scrummaging in addition to his work-rate around the pitch.

“I try not to think about that too much,” Sutherland says of taking on the man mountain.

“Most of the tightheads I come up against are bigger than me but it’s easy enough to prepare for games like that,” he adds nonchalantly.

There was one moment, at a scrum near Ulster’s line, when the two combatants exchanged what seemed to be some good-natured banter though Sutherland points out that it was actually none of the kind.

“He was heckling a few of the boys so we were giving him some back,” he says with a smile.

There just might be more of the same coming Connacht’s way tomorrow.