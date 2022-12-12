Ulster star Stuart McCloskey says fans should ‘keep the faith’ with them – despite two shocking losses to Leinster and Sale

Rugby

After the sort of defeat Stuart McCloskey admitted he had never previously experienced in his eight-and-a-half years in an Ulster jersey, he was asked for a message to a support-base shaken by the side’s worst 120 minutes of rugby since the ‘annus horribilis’ of 2017/18.

Following the loss to Leinster from a position of 19 points and a man up with being held to nil for a first ever time in European competition against Sale on Sunday afternoon has ensured more questions than at any other stage of the Dan McFarland era.

“Try to keep faith,” replied McCloskey to what he would say to fans. “There are ups and downs, you have to get to a place where people expect something from you to get disappointed. It is nice to get to that stage where people expect us to do well in big games.

“We have got to deliver. If we win next week, it (these last two games) isn’t the end of the world and if we go into Christmas and get a couple of wins there then we bounce on but obviously we can’t keep compounding these bad losses week on week.

“It’s only two weeks in a long season. We’ll look at it and hopefully go into La Rochelle (on Saturday) with a bit more positive energy.”

In the unenviable position of being the one left to face the music after what was the province’s most lopsided European loss for 18 years, there were times McCloskey was understandably almost lost for words at the nature of the defeat.

“I’ve never really experienced a defeat like that,” said the centre who is one of just a few in the side not searching for form. “(It’s) pretty downbeat. It was 39-0 and in the end it is a write off basically. Obviously we should have won that (Leinster) game. Leinster can do that to anybody, you saw what they did to Racing.

“There were tough conversations and I thought we had sort of put it to bed. We were coming to this with a bit of life about us, and we had some good ideas in attack, but they probably just won that physical battle and that was because they are either a very physical team, or we were 10 per cent off, or a bit of both.

“You couldn’t even say we had good chances, they disrupted our maul which is a pretty good go-to for us, some of our set plays were a wee fraction off.

“They kept the ball really well, they got a lot of turnovers, they ruined the breakdown and seemed to get a penalty every third phase. It was hard to put anything together.”

McCloskey, who refused to blame the “shambles” of travel complications that had the side still in Belfast six hours before kick-off, knows all too well the challenge of what’s coming this Saturday.

“It is a pretty short turnaround to La Rochelle, it is a big game at home to the European Champions and we need to win that. It’s going to be tough and it doesn’t get any easier.

“La Rochelle are European champions, them and Leinster are probably the best two teams in Europe at the minute. (But Ravenhill) has always been good to us so hopefully we’ll out in a good performance there and get back on track.”