Ulster start at home to Connacht and conclude with three Ravenhill matches as United Rugby Championship fixtures announced
Ulster will open their United Rugby Championship campaign with an Irish inter-pro derby against Connacht on the weekend of September 16-18 when Dan McFarland’s side host the westerners at Ravenhill.
The URC confirmed the schedule of fixtures today though exact times and broadcast schedule for the 18 rounds of league matches are to be firmed up early next month.
Ulster also host Leinster in the third round and take on Munster away at the end of October which means that, with the festive derbies still intact, McFarland’s squad will have played all their scheduled league inter-pros before the New Year.
Unlike last season, Ulster head to South Africa early in the campaign and take on the Lions and Sharks in rounds five and six respectively.
The province, who agonisingly lost out in the competition's semi-finals in June, also have three consecutive home games – against the Bulls, Dragons and Edinburgh with the latter round held over the penultimate weekend in April – as part of their run-in to complete the league format ahead of the knockout rounds kicking off.
In addition to the space left for European weekends, the URC will break for a month between rounds seven and eight during the Autumn Test series and there will be no games over February 17-19 and March 3-5 for the Six Nations.
Ulster’s United Rugby Championship fixtures
Round one
September 16/17/18
Ulster v Connacht
Round Two
September 23/24/25
Scarlets v Ulster
Round Three
September 30/ October 1/2
Ulster v Leinster
Round Four
October 7/8/9
Ulster v Ospreys
Round Five
October 14,15,16
Lions v Ulster
Round Six
October 21/22/23
Sharks v Ulster
Round Seven
October 28/29/30
Munster v Ulster
Round Eight
November 25/26/27
Ulster v Zebre
Round Nine
December 2/3/4
Leinster v Ulster
Round 10
December 23/24/26
Connacht v Ulster
Round 11
December 31/January 1
Ulster v Munster
Round 12
January 6/7/8
Benetton v Ulster
Round 13
January 27/28/29
Ulster v Stormers
Round 14
February 17/18/19
Glasgow v Ulster
Round 15
March 3/4/5
Cardiff v Ulster
Round 16
March 24/25/26
Ulster v Bulls
Round 17
April 14/15/16
Ulster v Dragons
Round 18
April 21/22/23
Ulster v Edinburgh