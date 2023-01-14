Ulster suffer devastating defeat as last-gasp try earns La Rochelle victory in low-scoring thriller in France

There was yet more late heartbreak for Ulster at the home of the European champions with La Rochelle's last-play try consigning the northern province to a sixth defeat in their last seven games.

Throughout this most trying of runs, Ulster have repeatedly made the case that they need just one spark to reignite a season in danger of petering out. For some 17 minutes at the Stade Marcel Deflandre it looked as if it might come here in the most unlikely of settings. Instead they returned to Belfast pondering another late lead lost.

Nathan Doak's 63rd minute penalty had given them a 3-0 advantage to cling to but, having held out one of the most potent teams in club rugby for 80 minutes, they could not produce one last defensive stand to seal a victory that would have catapulted them back into the Champions Cup knock-out conversation.

Instead, the losing bonus-point claimed leaves them needing to beat Sale in Ravenhill next Saturday and hope results elsewhere go their way to advance.

Coming in as 14-point underdogs and in a wretched run of form, the first-half felt akin to a gradual dawning that the European champions were there for the taking.

Having been 29 points down after 40 minutes when these sides met on a strange night in Dublin only last month, this time around Ulster were the ones on the front foot through the opening exchanges.

While the game began with what for Dan McFarland must have been worryingly familiar errors, it was the visitors who looked the better side for virtually the entire half despite the game staying scoreless.

Engrossing if not high on attacking quality, handling was tough with the game kicking off amid a deluge from which there had been little respite in the hours before kick-off.

Certainly when, after what had been the side's first spell of prolonged pressure, Kieran Treadwell knocked on inside the La Rochelle '22' the lock was left cursing the conditions while three kicks out on the full in the opening 15 minutes illustrated the struggles to gauge the wind.

For all Ulster's monopolising of possession, with almost a quarter gone, the game's first points looked set to be belatedly provided by La Rochelle only for Antoine Hastoy's penalty attempt to come back off the post.

Ulster would miss from the tee themselves soon after, Nathan Doak's kick from just inside the La Rochelle half having the distance but drifting off line.

While that attempt always felt something of a hit and hope, the northern province would reach the interval wondering how they were not ahead.

Their usually potent maul hasn't been quite so effective for the duration of this poor run but on four occasions they looked to be rumbling for the line.

On the first three, La Rochelle would infringe with Pierre Boudehent sent to the bin as a result.

But on the fourth, and only after thought they had scored when playing with advantage only for the TMO to spot a clearly forward pass, La Rochelle would secure the turnover as Herring pressed for the whitewash.

To come away with nothing after going so close, and exerting such effort, was surely a bitterly disappointing blow as the players headed for the break and brief respite from the swirling rain.

Three minutes into the half, Boudehent returned to the fray with Ulster having failed to make the most of his absence.

With Ronan O'Gara having called for Tawera Kerr Barlow and Raymon Rhule at the break, it was up front where La Rochelle began to turn the screw.

The Ulster scrum had held up well to scrutiny in the first-half but it was a penalty from the set-piece that gave the hosts what was then a surprisingly rare visit to the opposition '22'.

Their time there would be brief, however. Iain Henderson getting up to steal the line-out. And the skipper would be doing similarly effective fire-fighting soon after, getting over the ball to force a key turnover when La Rochelle looked to be building up a head of steam.

Those interventions would loom large when, with only 17 minutes remaining, Ulster would take the lead thanks to a Doak penalty. While the decision of Nika Amashukeli to award the decision to Ulster as a scrum went into reverse gear did not impress the locals, Ulster had yet another late lead.

Gaining an advantage has not been rare during this perilous run, of course. Holding onto them has been another matter.

It looked for all the world that this was another to be lost quickly when La Rochelle camped themselves five metres out after Mike Lowry had been forced to carry behind his own try line. But in a not dissimilar fashion to how Ulster had ended the first-half, all that La Rochelle pressure would come to nought when a huge scrum penalty went the way of the visitors.

By the time the lengthy exchange in the shadow of their own posts had ended, Ulster had only eight more minutes to negotiate in order to secure what would have been a wholly unexpected victory.

By the time Andy Warwick was pinged for going off his feet and La Rochelle went to the corner, there were a mere 90 seconds to go.

Eschewing what would have been a lengthy penalty attempt and a chance at a draw, La Rochelle's faith in their forwards was rewarded when replacement prop Joel Sclavi crashed over with the clock in the red to consign Ulster to yet another punishing last-gasp reverse.

