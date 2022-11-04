Ulster tie down Ireland star Kieran Treadwell for next three years as second row signs new contract

Ireland second row Kieran Treadwell has pledged his long-term future to Ulster after agreeing to a new three-year contract with the province until the summer of 2026.

A day after announcing two-year contract extensions for Ireland pair Rob Herring and Nick Timoney, the province have secured another of their key contributors beyond the end of this season.

Treadwell has been a real shining light for not just Ulster but Ireland over the past year, emerging as a significant impact player for both province and country after a superb tour to New Zealand over the summer.

The English-born 26-year-old, who turns 27 on Sunday and qualifies for Ireland through his mother, was arguably the most improved player in the squad across the historic tour and was the only player to feature in all five games.

That form has also seen him named on the bench to face the world champion Springboks tomorrow in the opening game of Ireland’s Autumn Series.

At provincial level, Treadwell has been a key contributor in his seven seasons with Ulster, joining from Harlequins in 2016, surpassing 100 caps and playing a vital role in several key games in both Europe and the League.

“I’m really excited to have signed on again with Ulster. This group is full of talent, and we all have the same goal in mind. I can’t wait to see how far we can go as a squad,” said Treadwell.

Head coach Dan McFarland added: “Kieran has worked very hard over the last few years to develop as a player. His explosive qualities have always been apparent, but he has added a significant set piece element to his game that has been recognised in his deserved selections for the Ireland team.

“I look forward to him continuing to improve in the years ahead, and for that to pay dividends when it comes to what we’re aiming for as a squad.”