Ulster to head back to South Africa in February as postponed Sharks fixture rearranged during Six Nations

Ulster are headed back to South Africa at the end of February after their United Rugby Championship round six clash against the Cell C Sharks was rescheduled for Saturday, February 25.

The province were due to face the Durban-based side on October 22, however the game was postponed when the Ulster squad suffered a bout of gastroenteritis that left the majority of their squad incapable of playing.

Now the game has been rescheduled for next month at the HollywoodBets Kings Park with a 2pm local kick-off, meaning a 12pm kick-off back in Belfast so it does not clash with Ireland’s Six Nations game against Italy the same day.

While organisers were severely limited with what dates they could reschedule the game on given the jam-packed schedule after the Six Nations, even though it is a situation completely out of their control it’s a far from ideal one for Ulster.

Dan McFarland’s side will travel back to South Africa without their international contingent, likely including those in Andy Farrell’s squad who are not playing for their country that weekend, meaning they could be facing up against one of the most star-studded teams in the URC without the likes of Rory Sutherland, Rob Herring, Iain Henderson, Nick Timoney, Stuart McCloskey and Rob Baloucoune.

With Ulster currently mired in a dreadful run of results that has seen them win just once in their last six games, they need all the points they can get in their bid to finish in the top-four of the URC – or potentially the top-two – and this scheduling will not help.

The other game affected by the gastroenteritis bug between the Glasgow Warriors and Emirates Lions has also been rescheduled for the same day, only with a 2.10pm kick-off UK time.