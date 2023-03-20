Ulster to support Stonewall Rainbow Laces campaign for Bulls clash as part of URC’s Unity Round

Ravenhill will host Ulster's clash with the Bulls, which will be part of the URC's Unity Round — © ©INPHO/Ben Brady

Ulster Rugby will support Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces campaign as part of the United Rugby Championship’s Unity Round when they face the Vodacom Bulls at Ravenhill on Saturday.

As part of the Unity Round, match officials, players and wider team management have been given the option to wear rainbow laces on their boots to bring awareness to inclusivity within the game of rugby.

The Rainbow Laces campaign aims to promote inclusivity in all sports, with the URC saying that they are “eager to change mindsets and showcase that our events and games should be a welcome space for everyone.”

All eight games in the URC this weekend will form the Unity Round, starting with Zebre’s clash with Cardiff on Friday night and concluding with the final game of the weekend – Ulster against the Bulls – on Saturday.

As well as the rainbow laces, players will be given rainbow strapping to wear, URC branding will be remade with rainbow colours and assistant referee flags will do likewise, with the URC’s social media rebranding for the week, too.

Since its creation in 2013, the Rainbow Laces campaign has seen over a million people take part in a bid to promote inclusivity and respect within sport for all people, regardless of their sexuality.

Ulster have history of supporting LGBTQ+ campaigns having taken part in Belfast Pride since 2019, with the province’s chief executive Jonny Petrie defending criticism of their decision to join the parade initially.

"I've been astounded to see some of the negativity surrounding our participation in this. Taking part was an easy decision – we are an inclusive club and this is an inclusive sport and that is something to be proud of. It's not a political stance,” he wrote on Twitter.

In recent years, Irish second row Jack Dunne, now of Exeter Chiefs, came out as bisexual while Leinster scrum-half Nick McCarthy announced that he is gay prior to the start of this season.