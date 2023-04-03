Ulster trio sign fresh contacts ahead of new season

Eric O’Sullivan, Greg Jones and Shea O’Brien have signed-on for the 2023/24 season.

Ulster’s Eric O’Sullivan, Greg Jones and Shea O’Brien have signed fresh deals with the province ahead of next season.

Head Coach Dan McFarland said: “It’s great to have Greg and Eric sign on again. Both have contributed a huge amount in their time here and continue to develop year on year.

“Shea is a player with promise who has gained a lot through his experience in the province’s club game, and during his time as a Development prospect. I look forward to him continuing that journey with Ulster in the coming years.”

27-year-old O’Sullivan recently hit his 100-cap milestone for the province against Glasgow Warriors.

His latest contract extension will see the prop remain at Ravenhill until at least July 2024.

He said: “This is a really exciting time to be a part of this team, and I’m delighted to commit to the club for another year.”

Back-row man Jones said: “I’m delighted to be signing on again with Ulster, and remaining part of such a great group of staff and players.”

23-year-old City of Armagh star O’Brien said: “I’m delighted to have signed a two-year contract here at Ulster Rugby. I’d like to thank the Management and Support Staff for giving me this opportunity. I’ve enjoyed my time at the club this year, and I look forward to helping Ulster Rugby to success in the future.”