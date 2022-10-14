Ulster turn to Emerging Ireland stars for Lions test as coaching staff ring changes for first game of South African tour

Emerging Ireland stars Rob Baloucoune and David McCann will make immediate returns to the Ulster starting line-up for their United Rugby Championship clash with the Emirates Lions in Johannesburg on Saturday (1pm Belfast time).

The pair are two of ten Ulster players who were included in the international touring squad which played three games in Bloemfontein over the past two weeks, and they go straight into the provincial line-up at Emirates Airline Park.

Callum Reid, Cormac Izuchukwu, Nathan Doak, Stewart Moore and Ethan McIlroy are also named on the bench for the game against the high-flying and in-form Lions.

Ulster fans will have to wait at least a week for British and Irish Lions prop Rory Sutherland to make his debut as he has not been named in the match day squad for the game in Johannesburg.

In all, head coach Dan McFarland makes six changes to the team that ran in seven tries against the Ospreys last week, with Billy Burns, Rob Herring and Marcus Rea also recalled to the run-on team.

There is also a first appearance of the season for prop Gareth Milasinovich, who starts at tighthead prop.

Baloucoune is joined in the back three by Mike Lowry and Rob Lyttle, while the consistent partnership of Luke Marshall and Stuart McCloskey are named as the centres for the fifth consecutive game this season.

Fly-half Burns comes back in to partner John Cooney in the half-back pairing, with the returning Herring in between Milasinovich and loosehead Eric O’Sullivan, the only surviving member of the front row from last week.

The lock pairing of captain Alan O’Connor and Sam Carter is unchanged, while McCann and Rea are accompanied in the back row by Springbok number eight Duane Vermeulen.

On the bench, Reid and Izuchukwu are joined by John Andrew, Tom O’Toole and Nick Timoney as the forwards replacements, while the backs are all Emerging Ireland players in the form of Doak, Moore and McIlroy.

ULSTER

15. Mike Lowry; 14. Rob Baloucoune, 13. Luke Marshall, 12. Stuart McCloskey, 11. Rob Lyttle; 10. Billy Burns, 9. John Cooney; 1. Eric O’Sullivan, 2. Rob Herring, 3. Gareth Milasinovich; 4. Alan O’Connor (captain), 5. Sam Carter; 6. David McCann, 7. Marcus Rea, 8. Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: 16. John Andrew, 17. Callum Reid, 18. Tom O’Toole, 19. Cormac Izuchukwu, 20. Nick Timoney, 21. Nathan Doak, 22. Stewart Moore, 23. Ethan McIlroy.

EMIRATES LIONS

15. Andries Coetzee; 14. Edwill van der Merwe, 13. Henco van Wyk, 12. Marius Louw, 11. Quan Horn; 10. Gianni Lombard, 9. Sanele Nohamba; 1. JP Smith, 2. Jaco Visagie, 3. Ruan Dreyer; 4. Willem Alberts, 5. Reinhard Nothnagel (captain); 6. Emmanuel Tshituka, 7. Ruan Venter, 8. Francke Horn.

Replacements: 16. PJ Botha, 17. Sti Sithole, 18. Ruan Smith, 19. Pieter Jansen van Vuren, 20. Sibusiso Sangweni, 21. Morne van den Berg, 22. Jordan Hendrikse, 23. Zander du Plessis.