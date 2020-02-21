Ulster v Cheetahs team news: Michael Lowry and James Hume return but Will Addison still absent

Michael Lowry and James Hume will both make their first appearances since October when Ulster host the Cheetahs in an all-important PRO14 clash at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday.

The 21-year-old duo have recovered from long-standing injuries to start as Dan McFarland makes five changes to his side.

With Billy Burns and Stuart McCloskey back on international duty and Matt Faddes out for the season after undergoing shoulder surgery, Bill Johnston also returns. In the pack, Nick Timoney and Jordi Murphy come into the back line.

While Tom O'Toole is named among the replacements after his release from Ireland duty, there is no place for Will Addison, despite Andy Farrell also sending the centre back to his province.

Addison sustained a calf problem in action for Ulster in Clermont last month and was later seen on crutches. He went on to play, and impress, at home to Bath a week later but has not featured since.

For the Cheetahs, former Ulster skipper Ruan Pienaar is named as captain as his team make nine changes to the side that lost in Leinster.

Ulster's Lowry, who came through ankle surgery in November, makes his first start of the season at full-back, with the in-form Robert Baloucoune and Louis Ludik once again names on the wings.

Lowry is joined by former RBAI Schools' Cup winning team-mate Hume in the line-up after the centre returned from a torn hamstring to partner Luke Marshall in midfield.

Johnston forms a back-up half-back partnership with Dave Shanahan with Burns and John Cooney both in Ireland's Six Nations camp.

Eric O'Sullivan, Adam McBurney and Marty Moore form an unchanged front row with captain Alan O'Connor and Kieran Treadwell holding their places at lock.

Timoney and Murphy replace Matty Rea and Sean Reidy in the back row, either side of Marcell Coetzee.

Providing forward options off the bench are John Andrew, Andrew Warwick, Tom O'Toole, David O'Connor and Sean Reidy, while Jonny Stewart, Craig Gilroy and Abbey Insurance Ulster Academy centre, Stewart Moore, cover the back line.

Ulster go into the game second in Conference A but only six points ahead of Saturday's visitors (kick-off 7.35pm).

Ulster team to play Toyota Cheetahs

(15-9): Michael Lowry, Robert Baloucoune, Luke Marshall, James Hume, Louis Ludik, Bill Johnston, David Shanahan.

(1-8): Eric O'Sullivan, Adam McBurney, Marty Moore, Alan O'Connor (Capt), Kieran Treadwell, Nick Timoney, Jordi Murphy, Marcell Coetzee.

Replacements: John Andrew, Andrew Warwick, Tom O'Toole, David O'Connor, Sean Reidy, Jonny Stewart, Stewart Moore, Craig Gilroy.

Cheetahs team to play Ulster

(15-9): Clayton Blommetjies, Rhyno Smith, William Small-Smith, Benhard Janse van Rensburg, Craig Barry, Tian Schoeman, Ruan Pienaar (Capt)

(1-8): Boan Venter, Wilmar Arnoldi, 3 Luan de Bruin, 4 Sintu Manjezi, 5 Walt Steenkamp, 6 Chris Massyn, 7 Junior Pokomela, 8 Jasper Wiese

Replacements: Joseph Dweba, Charles Marais, Aranos Coetzee, JP du Preez, Aidon Davis, Tian Meyer, Louis Fouche, Chris Smit